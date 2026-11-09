Georgia Midwife Cynthia Morrow Convicted of Nine Counts After Near-Fatal Home Birth

A Georgia woman was convicted of nine counts including practicing medicine without a license after a 2022 home birth resulted in severe postpartum hemorrhage and emergency surgery for the mother.

Cynthia Rene Morrow, an unlicensed midwife operating under the business name Birth Servant Midwifery LLC, was convicted on Wednesday, November 4, of nine criminal counts related to a dangerous home birth incident in Woodstock, Georgia.

The verdict confirms Morrow's guilt in practicing medicine and nursing without authorization, alongside charges of unlawful midwifery practice and reckless conduct during a 2022 delivery that left the mother near death from severe blood loss.

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Prosecutors detailed that Morrow administered illegal medical interventions, including a Pitocin injection to induce labor, intravenous fluids, and a catheter, all of which exceeded her legal authority under state law.

The situation deteriorated rapidly when the mother experienced significant postpartum hemorrhaging, yet Morrow failed to immediately alert the family to the emergency or call for urgent transport.

Instead, when Morrow finally contacted 911, she inappropriately requested non-emergency medical transport despite the patient's critical condition, causing a dangerous delay in professional care.

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When emergency responders arrived at the residence, the mother had vomited, lost consciousness, and entered hypovolemic shock, a life-threatening state triggered by losing more than twenty percent of total blood volume.

First responders rushed the patient to the hospital, where physicians discovered her heart rate was elevated to approximately one hundred thirty-nine beats per minute.

Medical staff worked urgently to stabilize the patient by administering medication to control bleeding and performing multiple blood transfusions to replace lost volume.

Emergency surgery was also required to address internal damage caused by the hemorrhage, highlighting the severity of the complications resulting from the unlicensed delivery.

Expert testimony presented during the trial emphasized that early hospital transfer could have prevented the critical outcome, with medical professionals estimating the woman should have been sent to the hospital five hours earlier.

The trial expanded beyond the primary incident to include testimony from two other former clients who suffered severe harm, including another near-fatal delivery and the death of a newborn baby.

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These additional accounts provided jurors with crucial context regarding Morrow's broader pattern of unlicensed misconduct and reckless behavior as a midwife in the area.

Following three hours of deliberation, the jury returned a guilty verdict on all charges, including the possession of the controlled substance Pitocin without proper licensing.

The district attorney's office released the details of the convictions on Friday, November 6, underscoring the dangers posed by individuals practicing medicine without proper credentials.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the legal regulations governing midwifery in Georgia and the severe consequences of bypassing established medical safety protocols.

The convictions highlight the critical importance of licensed medical supervision during childbirth to prevent catastrophic outcomes for both mother and child.

Legal experts note that this verdict reinforces strict standards for medical practitioners and the accountability required when performing high-risk procedures like home births.

The outcome of this trial will likely influence future prosecutions of unlicensed medical providers who endanger patients through negligent or unauthorized interventions.