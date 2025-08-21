Unlicensed Cannabis Operation Thwarts City Efforts, Licensed Dispensary Threatens Legal Action

An unlicensed cannabis business operating near the Otay Mesa border crossing in San Diego is facing legal action from a licensed dispensary over the city's inaction against its illegal operations.

An unlicensed cannabis operation has been operating from a temporary tent and subsequently a shed near the Otay Mesa border crossing in San Diego for nearly three months. Despite repeated complaints made by a licensed dispensary located half a block away, the unlicensed business continues to sell cannabis openly.

The owners of the licensed dispensary, A Green Alternative, allege that the presence of this unlicensed operation is harming their business and threatening the viability of legal cannabis operations in San Diego. The dispensary owners are now threatening to sue the city of San Diego for failing to take action against the illegal operation.\The situation has escalated to the point where the unlicensed operators have replaced the original tent with a sturdier shed, signaling their disregard for city regulations and their confidence that the city will not intervene. A Green Alternative's lawyer, Lance Rogers, criticizes the city's inaction, arguing that the government has a responsibility to address illegal activity. He points out that the unlicensed operation can undercut legal businesses due to lower overhead costs and the lack of compliance with regulations like testing product safety, security measures, and employee background checks.\Rogers emphasizes the unfair competition created by illegal operations, which not only deprive the city of tax revenue but also expose consumers to potentially unsafe products. He draws parallels to San Diego's past struggles with illegal cannabis storefronts that were effectively shut down through criminal prosecution and legal injunctions. Rogers expresses concern that the city's current approach to the unlicensed operation could lead to a proliferation of similar businesses, undermining the legal cannabis market. He warns that A Green Alternative is at risk of financial distress due to this ongoing illegal activity





sdut / 🏆 5. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cannabis Illegal Business Licensed Dispensary San Diego Law Enforcement City Regulations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Operation Sugar Diamond' nabs 6 people linked to illegal cannabis business behind deadly blastsSix people linked to an illegal cannabis operation were charged Friday.

Read more »

ICE raid at major pot operation clouds picture for legal cannabis in CaliforniaThe ICE raid this month at Glass House Brands in Camarillo has provoked anxiety across California's legal cannabis industry.

Read more »

Six illegal cannabis shops seized, 4 arrested and over 300lbs of cannabis recoveredSix illegal cannabis storefronts in the borough were padlocked after a months-long undercover investigation.

Read more »

Secret Service thwarts potential threat near Trump's White House grounds with rapid responseU.S. Secret Service took a suspect into custody after they climbed a fence at the Treasury Building adjacent to the White House, the individual will face unlawful entry charges.

Read more »

Hong Kong to criminalize unlicensed stablecoin promotions from Aug. 1Hong Kong’s new stablecoin law takes effect Aug. 1, introducing fines and jail time for promoting or offering unlicensed fiat-referenced stablecoins to retail investors.

Read more »

Unlicensed chiropractor accused of serial sexual assaults; new victim comes forwardDetective Amy Seaton of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, who is leading the investigation, says since his arrest, another woman recently came forward with sexual assault allegations, expanding the case to include multiple victims across Texas over the past six years.

Read more »