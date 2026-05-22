Unknowingly pregnant and losing weight: Annabel Dewing's surprising story

Annabel Dewing, who lost 7st with the aid of Mounjaro, experienced surprising pregnancy symptoms due to the weight-loss jabs. The treatment interfered with her contraceptives, leading to missed periods and delayed medication absorption.

When Annabel Dewing’s GP told her she was eight months pregnant, despite regular use of the morning-after pill and a shrinking stomach, she was shocked.

But with the help of Mounjaro, she lost 7st in the previous 10 months and conceived unintentionally with a brief relationship. The weight-loss jabs can interfere with the effectiveness of contraceptives, leading to missed periods and delayed absorption of oral medication. Despite experiencing missed periods, nausea, and sciatica, Annabel had no pregnancy symptoms and attributed them to her weight loss and GLP-1 jabs.

However, when she found out about her pregnancy, she underwent an emergency ultrasound and gave birth to a healthy son. Now she is a mother, still struggling to comprehend the surreal experience of losing weight and being unaware of a baby growing inside her





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Mounjaro GLP-1 Jabs Weight-Loss Medication Pregnancy Side-Effects Household Names Weight-Loss Trends

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Unknowingly pregnant and losing weight: Annabel Dewing's surprising storyAnnabel Dewing, who lost 7st with the aid of Mounjaro, experienced surprising pregnancy symptoms due to the weight-loss jabs. The treatment interfered with her contraceptives, leading to missed periods and delayed medication absorption.

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