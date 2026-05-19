University Student's Death Linked to Vegan Diet and B12 Deficiency

A university student who was concerned about the environment killed herself amidst an onset of 'delusions' that stemmed from her vegan diet, an inquest has found. Georgina Owen, 21, of Saffron Walden in Essex, had been following a plant-based diet since 2016 'stemming from her environmental concerns', but was suffering from a B12 deficiency in the latter months of her life. The University of Swansea student - described as 'vibrant, full of enthusiasm' - took her own life in September 2019, a month after her family noticed that she had not been taking her vitamin B12 supplements for at least half a year. Shellfish, meat, dairy and eggs are all rich in the nutrient, which is essential for the production of red blood cells and the maintenance of the nervous system and DNA. But it is hard to obtain via an exclusively vegan diet, and vegans must obtain it via supplements or fortified foods. A deficiency can lead to anaemia and both neurological and psychological issues.

A university student who was concerned about the environment killed herself amidst an onset of 'delusions' that stemmed from her vegan diet , an inquest has found.

Georgina Owen, 21, of Saffron Walden in Essex, had been following a plant-based diet since 2016 'stemming from her environmental concerns', but was suffering from a B12 deficiency in the latter months of her life. The University of Swansea student - described as 'vibrant, full of enthusiasm' - took her own life in September 2019, a month after her family noticed that she had not been taking her vitamin B12 supplements for at least half a year.

Shellfish, meat, dairy and eggs are all rich in the nutrient, which is essential for the production of red blood cells and the maintenance of the nervous system and DNA. But it is hard to obtain via an exclusively vegan diet, and vegans must obtain it via supplements or fortified foods. A deficiency can lead to anaemia and both neurological and psychological issues.

Miss Owen told her family she had 'forgotten' to take her supplements but had bought an 'organic' Methyl-cobalamin B12 spray from Canada to top herself up. But a coroner's court heard that post-mortem blood tests showed she was B12 deficient. Elizabeth Gray, area coroner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, reported that Miss Owen had demonstrated 'unusually erratic behaviour' in the period leading up to her death, and that her personal diaries showed a 'deterioration' in her mental health.

She said: 'Miss Owen's family reported that in the recent period before her death she had dwelling on the state of the world and her place in it.

'Miss Owen was meditating frequently, and that she had reported to her family a recent meditation event where she had experienced an out of body experience which she had found to be very distressing. ' Georgina Owen had followed a vegan diet for three years but took her own life in the midst of a delusional episode linked to B12 deficiency A coroner's court heard that her symptoms and blood tests correlated with signs of B12 deficiency Her family arranged psychological support for what they recognised as anxiety, and planned to drive her back to Wales on September 19 2019 as she prepared to resume her studies, having planned to go surfing over the weekend.

But later that same day, she was found hanged at her home address. Medics resuscitated her using CPR and she was transported to Cambridge's Addenbrooke's Hospital, where she died two days later. Ms Gray noted that investigations were carried out after her death to assess whether she had been deficient in vitamin B12 'as a result of her vegan diet' and, if so, whether the deficiency caused her to suffer 'psychiatric manifestations'.

Three experts reviewed her blood tests and found that the results were consistent with B12 deficiency, while a report noted that she had 'vague signs of cognitive impairment, anxiety, difficulty with simple decision-making and fatigue'. Her symptoms, the report said, suggested a 'gradually developing psychiatric disorder culminating in the delusional beliefs' that she expressed in a note that was found with her body.

Recording a narrative conclusion, the coroner noted that the student died whilst 'on the balance of probabilities suffering delusional beliefs brought about by a Vitamin B12 deficiency developed as a direct result of her vegan diet.





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