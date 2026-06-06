University of Wisconsin's Controversial Beagle Experiments Revealed

A FOX6 investigation uncovers painful experiments conducted on Ridglan Farms beagles by the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine, leading to the dogs' euthanasia. Animal rights groups call for action, while the university defends its practices.

A recent investigation by FOX6 has uncovered distressing details about experiments conducted on beagles from Ridglan Farms by the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine.

Records obtained by Rise for Animals, an animal rights group, reveal that six beagles were subjected to painful experiments in 2023, ultimately leading to their euthanasia. The studies aimed to improve glucose monitoring devices under anesthesia, enhance nerve blocks, and track the distribution of anesthesia within a dog's body. Rise for Animals asserts that photographs provided by the university starkly contrast with the recent images of over 1,600 beagles released to animal rescue organizations.

Lindsey Soffes, representing Rise for Animals, stated, 'Look at what you saved these animals from. It's jarring, but we think it's also necessary. Because it shows exactly what we are fighting against.

' The university purchased the 11-month-old beagles, despite them being 'healthy' at the time, according to the university's own records. The dogs were later observed shivering, vomiting, and defecating in their crates, with some undergoing repeated surgical procedures. The university maintains that the studies explored better ways to administer anesthesia, methods now safely used by veterinarians nationwide.

However, Soffes argues that the dogs did not consent to these experiments, raising ethical concerns. The university states that it will continue to examine its practices, but Soffes believes that change is needed within the broader system that still experiments on tens of thousands of dogs annually.

Meanwhile, a Mukwonago family has decided to adopt Bailey, a Ridglan Farms beagle with a cancer diagnosis, providing her with a loving home despite her uncertain future





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Science And Technology University Of Wisconsin Ridglan Farms Beagles Animal Experiments Euthanasia Animal Rights Glucose Monitoring Anesthesia

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