The University of Utah offers avalanche education and outdoor recreation courses that teach students and community members how to safely navigate Utah's snowy mountains during winter.

University of Utah Continuing Education offers snow courses to help people of different skill levels be better prepared for the risks of outdoor winter activities.

Courses teach hazard recognition, condition assessment and safer mountain travel techniques. SALT LAKE CITY — As more people head into Utah's backcountry each winter, experts say education can be one of the best tools for staying safe in avalanche terrain. University of Utah Continuing Education offers avalanche education courses designed to teach students and community members how to recognize hazards, assess conditions and travel more safely in the mountains.

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"Most people, rightly so, have a genuine fear of avalanches," said Professor Nate Furman with the university's Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. He also teaches some of the snow courses. The program attracts participants with a wide variety of outdoor experience levels, from seasoned skiers to beginners.

"They learn how to read the bulletin posted by the Utah Avalanche Center, and kind of learn where to go and what their risk propensity is," Furman said. "Some people really are okay with kind of a higher level of risk. Other folks, the last thing they ever want to do is be involved in an avalanche incident.

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" During the avalanche courses, participants spend three days learning fundamentals and practicing decision-making in mountain environments. Students learn how avalanches form through a combination of terrain, weather and snowpack conditions, and how to use daily forecasts from the Utah Avalanche Center to evaluate risk.

"It's like a traveling class, and we'll stop at various points and teach people how to develop their rescue skills and use an avalanche transceiver, avalanche beacon," Furman said. "That curriculum might take three to four hours to teach, but really, you get to go out there with an experienced backcountry guide who can interpret the terrain and ask questions about, 'Why do you think that slope would be appropriate to travel on?

'" While avalanche education cannot eliminate risk, Furman said it can help recreationists make more informed decisions in the mountains. "Unless you have X-ray vision somehow and can see where those weak layers are, you never really know," he said. Over the years, Furman said former students have reached out to share stories about how the training helped them during real-world incidents.

"Every three, five years, I get an email from a student who said, 'We were involved in this incident and we made better decisions,'" he said. The university also offers an online avalanche awareness course, as well as classes in skiing, snowboarding, ski mountaineering, winter backpacking and other outdoor activities.

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"We offer about 60 to 70 outdoor recreation courses for the university each year," Furman said. "We serve about 1,500 students annually. "The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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