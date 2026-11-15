Randy Silverman and co-authors argue the 1377 Jikji predates Gutenberg's Bible, reshaping the global understanding of print technology origins.

University of Utah researcher Randy Silverman has co-edited a comprehensive new volume that definitively challenges the long-standing Western narrative regarding the origins of movable type printing. The scholarly work highlights the Korea n text Jikji Simche Yojeol as the oldest extant book printed using cast-metal type, predating Johannes Gutenberg's famous 42-line Bible by nearly a century. This significant historical correction acknowledges the profound contributions of Asian ingenuity to global civilization and corrects a centuries-old oversight in historical documentation.

The Jikji Simche Yojeol, which translates to Essential Passages Pointing Directly to the Mind, was compiled by the Buddhist monk Master Baegun. It shares the stories of revered Buddhist Chan monks and represents a critical milestone in the evolution of printing technology. The publication of this religious text occurred in Korea thousands of miles from the German workshops where Gutenberg later developed his press, establishing the Korean document as the earlier innovation in the use of metal movable type.

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Silverman served as a professional preservationist for twenty-five years before he encountered information about the existence of the Jikji document. Despite his deep appreciation for the Gutenberg Bible, which he showcased to visitors in the J. Willard Marriott Library, he initially accepted the traditional teaching that Gutenberg was the sole pioneer of metal type. His perspective shifted significantly after he traveled to Cheongju, the city where the Jikji was printed, during a trip to Korea in the early two-thousands.

Silverman was invited to deliver a talk in Korea through the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or UNESCO. His expertise in disaster preservation had already made him a sought-after specialist, with previous work assisting in the recovery of documents and artifacts after Hurricane Katrina in Mississippi. He has also utilized his conservation skills to protect historical objects in flooded museums across Utah, Hawaii, and California, providing the crucial opportunity to examine Korean printing heritage firsthand.

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The newly published book includes dozens of essays from scholars around the world tracing the evolution of movable-type printing. Silverman notes in the introduction that this publication is a long-overdue step toward setting the record straight. The work encourages Western culture to seriously consider how indebted it is to Asian technological advancements, challenging the Eurocentric view that has dominated historical narratives for generations.

In 2001, UNESCO formally recognized Jikji, along with Gutenberg's Bible, as an international achievement with their inclusion in its Memory of the World International Register. Despite this formal recognition, most in the West still likely know little of Korea's ground-breaking printing history, including professional librarians and historians. This reality helped prompt the creation of the From Jikji to Gutenberg project that culminated with the recent publication of the volume edited by Silverman and his co-editor, Cathleen Baker.

The ongoing project will also include a digital exhibition and an illustrated children's book designed to introduce young audiences to the pioneering printing history of Jikji. Silverman expressed a desire for the general population to become aware that the West owes a tremendous amount to the brilliance of Eastern thought and their development of printing. He stated that the goal is to ensure Westerners understand the true timeline of these technological milestones.

There are signs that the Western world's understanding and acceptance of Jikji and its history are taking hold. Last year, The New York Times published a reader quiz in its article about the history of books. The quiz's second question asked which country printed the oldest extant book made with movable metal type decades earlier, back in 1377, rather than Germany in the mid-1400s.

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Silverman and his Jikji research colleagues are hoping far more Westerners will soon be answering that question correctly. By bringing together international scholars and detailed historical evidence, the volume recontextualizes the timeline of printing history. It shifts the focus from a solely European achievement to a more global perspective on technological innovation.

The University of Utah's role in hosting this research underscores its commitment to accurate historical preservation and education. During his research, Silverman brought artifacts like tarsh, a water-based wood blocking technique that spread from East Asia to Europe, to the Smithsonian to test it for an animal base. They found nothing, proving that it uses a water base, while Gutenberg's printing press was oil-based.

This scholarly effort provides a more complete picture of how print technology developed and spread across different civilizations. The University of Marriott Library holds approximately seven percent of the world's tarsh, further linking the institution to these global historical developments. Silverman continues to advocate for a more inclusive understanding of technological history that recognizes the pivotal role played by Eastern scholars and artisans.