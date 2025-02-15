University of Utah Names First AI Officer to Bridge Tech Gap with China

The University of Utah has appointed Manish Parashar as its inaugural Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer to lead the university's AI strategy and bridge the technological gap with China. Parashar will play a crucial role in advancing AI research, fostering collaborations, and ensuring the ethical and responsible development and deployment of AI technologies.

SALT LAKE CITY - Sitting before state lawmakers, University of Utah President Taylor Randall recently echoed the alarm that China was outpacing the United States in AI and other critical technologies. Then Randall declared that the state's flagship university - in a 'Sputnik moment'-like fashion - would help close the gap.

On Thursday, the university took a key step in realizing its artificial intelligence ambitions - announcing the appointment of its inaugural chief artificial intelligence officer. Manish Parashar - the school's director of the Scientific Computing and Imaging Institute and presidential professor in the Kalhert School of Computing - will serve as the university's first-ever 'AI czar'. Parashar will represent the university and advise Randall as the school navigates various AI initiatives, according to a University of Utah release. The award-winning computer scientist will also 'lead the university's AI strategy, advance research and translation initiatives, foster collaborations across academic and industry sectors and ensure ethical and responsible AI efforts in alignment with institutional missions'. Randall said he remains excited about AI advancements at the university, recognizing the transformative potential of this technology. He emphasized the university's commitment to responsible AI development and deployment, ensuring that these advancements benefit society





