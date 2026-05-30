The University of Utah athletic department begins ‘unsettling’ layoff process as part of its private equity deal with Otro Capital on Friday.

University of Utah athletic department begins ‘unsettling’ layoff process as part of private equity deal “Each impacted employee will have the opportunity to interview for a similar position with the new company,” Athletic Director Mark Harlan wrote to the staff.

University of Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan helps introduce former Ute player Alex Jensen as new head coach of the Utah men’s basketball team at the Huntsman Center on Monday, March 17, 2025. University of Utah’s athletic department began the process to lay off select employees as part of its restructuring following the soon-to-be finalized deal with Otro Capital on Friday, a department spokesperson told The Salt Lake Tribune.

“In preparation for the growth of Crimson Brand Partners ,” an athletics department spokesperson said in a statement Friday evening, “The University has begun the process of transitioning select units of some University operations to the new company. The first step of that process requires the discontinuation of the individual positions in those units through a reduction in force , to be followed by CBP’s hiring process.

” The meetings were conducted today, the spokesperson said, but the official separation date will not be until June 30.

“All impacted employees will have an opportunity to interview for a similar position with CBP,” the spokesperson said In an email sent to department employees Friday and obtained by The Salt Lake Tribune, Athletic Director Mark Harlan said, “Today marked an anticipated, but still significant, day in the process of transitioning select units of the athletics department to Crimson Brand Partners, as we conducted meetings with multiple staff members in those units. ” “Each impacted employee will have the opportunity to interview for a similar position with the new company, but this is understandably an unsettling process to go through for those individuals.

These are our teammates and friends, and we want to make all of you aware so you can be supportive of them during this transition. ” The select number of employees expected to be laid off and potentially rehired at Crimson Brand Partners is currently unknown, and the university spokesperson would not share a number.sltrib.com is now free to access — no subscription required.

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Utah’s auditor says public oversight needs to continue on Utes’ private-equity deal with Otro CapitalUtah’s new strength coach was part of an F-minus staff in the NFL, but has the backing of a Utes legendJason Batacao, a former Oklahoma City resident who graduated from the University of Oklahoma, covers the University of Utah for The Salt Lake Tribune. When he’s not covering the Utes, Jason enjoys watching movies, playing on his Xbox Series X and reading books.





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