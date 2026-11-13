University of Toronto Acknowledges Anti-Muslim Discrimination and Pledges Reform

The University of Toronto admits to systemic discrimination against Muslim, Arab, and Palestinian communities, committing to a new advisory council and immediate policy changes following a damning report.

The University of Toronto has formally acknowledged the existence of anti-Muslim, anti-Arab, and anti-Palestinian discrimination across its campuses, promising immediate institutional action to address the grievances raised by affected communities. This admission came on Thursday, marking a significant shift in the university's stance following the release of a comprehensive investigation into campus climate issues.

Report Identifies Over-Policing Patterns

The acknowledgment follows the publication of a nearly 300-page report by the university's Muslim, Arab and Palestinian Discrimination Working Group (MAP DWG). The document identified what it described as a general pattern of over-policing and under-protecting these specific communities within the academic environment. Students and staff reported experiencing harassment, derogatory remarks, vandalism, and online intimidation as part of a broader systemic issue.

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Rejection of Current Recommendations

While the university recognized the discrimination detailed in the findings, it stated it could not accept the document and its recommendations in their current form. The administration argued that some proposals conflicted with existing collective agreements and protections for academic freedom. Furthermore, officials noted that several other recommendations fell outside the university's legal jurisdiction, necessitating a different approach to implementation.

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New Advisory Council and Financial Aid

In response to the findings, the university pledged to establish a Muslim Community Advisory Council. This new body will seek guidance from external Muslim community organizations regarding campus climate and equity issues. The institution also committed to seeking additional financial support for students affected by global conflicts and continuing academic investment in research concerning Muslim, Arab, and Palestinian communities.

Concerns Over Surveillance and Research

Participants in the study raised serious concerns about being surveilled or targeted because of their academic research, activism, or expressions of support for Palestinians. These allegations highlight fears that institutional oversight mechanisms may disproportionately affect students engaged in sensitive political or cultural discussions. The university's commitment to addressing these concerns is expected to reshape how campus security and academic oversight operate in the future.