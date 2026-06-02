University of Toledo Track Star Eva Moran Dies in Three-Car Crash

Eva Moran, a 19-year-old pole vaulter for the University of Toledo, was killed in a three-car accident in Ohio. She was ejected from her vehicle after failing to maintain clear distance and striking a stopped car, then being hit by another vehicle. Moran was a promising student-athlete and health sciences major.

Eva Moran , a University of Toledo track and field athlete, died in a tragic three-car collision on May 29 in Claridon Township, Ohio. The 19-year-old pole vault er was ejected from her vehicle during the crash and was pronounced dead at Marion General Hospital.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when Moran, traveling eastbound, failed to maintain a clear distance and struck the rear of a stopped car driven by 19-year-old Nathaniel Blankenship. The impact forced Moran's car into the westbound lane, where it collided with a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Dalila Zamudio. Blankenship sustained possible injuries, while Zamudio suffered minor injuries and was also treated at Marion General Hospital.

Moran, a native of Caledonia, Ohio, was a promising student-athlete at Toledo, majoring in health sciences. She had recently achieved a new personal best of 3.57 meters in the pole vault at the Mid-American Conference outdoor championships, ranking sixth in school history and finishing tenth overall. Prior to college, she excelled in multiple sports at River Valley High School, setting a pole vault record for the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference and earning state-level recognition.

She chose the University of Toledo for its strong athletics and academic environment, expressing excitement about growing and reaching her full potential as a "Rocket.

" The Toledo athletics community has been devastated by her loss. Andrea Grove-McDonough, director of cross country and track and field, described Moran as a remarkable young woman whose energy, determination, and kindness left a lasting impact on the program. Vice President and Director of Athletics Tom Moreland echoed these sentiments, calling her an outstanding student-athlete whose positive spirit affected everyone who knew her.

The university has pledged to honor her memory and support her family, including parents Alena and Derrek, and siblings Maxxon, Jaxton, and Kyra, as they navigate this difficult time





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Eva Moran University Of Toledo Track And Field Pole Vault Car Accident Ohio State Highway Patrol Athlete Death Toledo Rockets

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