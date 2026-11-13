University of Pennsylvania Traces Its Roots to Franklin's 1751 Academy

The University of Pennsylvania traces its roots to Benjamin Franklin's 1751 academy, and its history will be celebrated Saturday at Houston Hall.

The University of Pennsylvania, the first institution of higher learning in Pennsylvania, will have its founding history celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 14, as part of the Philadelphia Historic District's firstival. The event will be held in Penn's Houston Hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The school grew out of an academy that Benjamin Franklin proposed in 1749 and opened as Franklin's College, Academy, and Charity School of Philadelphia in 1751.

Firstivals are weekly day parties that mark American institutions with Philadelphia roots. The celebration of Penn's origins is the latest of these events, and it focuses on a school that later became the University of Pennsylvania and America's first university.

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How Franklin's Academy Replaced an Evangelical Headquarters

Franklin's academy took over a building that had first served a very different purpose. In 1740, Anglican priest George Whitefield, considered the father of the modern evangelical movement, invited fellow clergymen to preach at a stately meetinghouse at Fourth and Arch Street. He declared Philadelphia the headquarters of his new Christian denomination.

That plan did not last. By the late 1740s, Whitefield and his movement were broke and in debt, and they eventually abandoned the building. Franklin then presented his proposal in 1749, won the support of prominent Philadelphians, formed a board of trustees, and purchased the former clergyman's building.

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Franklin's model differed from the country's first colleges, which were founded to train men of the cloth. He envisioned an institution that would teach the humanities, arts, sciences, and antiquities to the next generation of businessmen and community leaders.

Charter Changes, Revolution, and the Name University

The school became a university in name and charter only after several changes during the eighteenth century. In 1755, Penn trustees secured a new charter, named the institution the College of Philadelphia, and appointed William Smith as its first provost. John H. Pollack, curator of research services at the University of Pennsylvania's Kislak Center for Special Collections, said the first class of seven boys graduated in 1757.

According to J.M. Duffin, Penn's assistant archivist, the College of Philadelphia did not become a university until 1765. That year, physicians John Morgan and William Shippen opened the country's first medical college there. Duffin said that with two distinct colleges operating under the same umbrella, the College of Philadelphia qualified as a university, the first on North American soil.

During the Revolutionary War, the Pennsylvania legislature removed Smith because of his loyalty to Britain, Pollack said. The legislature then formed a new board of trustees and a new charter that changed the institution's name to the University of the State of Pennsylvania. Pollack said this made it the first school to have the term 'university' in its name.

Smith returned after the war seeking his old position. In 1789, the legislature created two separate institutions, and Smith was put in charge of one of them, which remained in the original building at Fourth and Arch. The second school moved to the American Philosophical Society at Fifth and Chestnut. Pollack described those years as a weird couple of years with two colleges and two medical schools, but not enough students to sustain two universities.

From Ninth and Market to West Philadelphia Campus

The university was reunited under a single identity after Pennsylvania adopted a new state constitution in 1791. Language in that document joined the two schools and established the University of Pennsylvania as a private school. The university later moved to Ninth and Market during the 1800s.

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Duffin said the state had built the Ninth and Market building to serve as the president's house when it believed Philadelphia would become the capital city. Pollack said the university was at the center of Philadelphia's political and social scene from that location, and it was not isolated in an ivory tower.

The university moved to its West Philadelphia campus in 1872, occupying four buildings designed by architect and Penn alumnus Thomas Webb Richards. In 1882, Penn introduced its graduate program, following the example of graduate and doctoral programs at Johns Hopkins University. That program brought more faculty, staff, and degrees, and it became the model for the university system known today.

Growth, Ivy League Ties, and Today's Penn

Penn's growth accelerated over several decades, and the university's largest period of expansion came between the late 1880s and about 1930, according to Duffin. The 20th century also brought a focus on college sports, especially football, and sports journalists began calling many private colleges with strong teams the Ivy League, a reference to their ivy-covered stone buildings.

In 1954, Penn was one of eight schools that signed the agreement forming the Ivy League athletic conference. Seven of those eight schools had started in colonial America. Over time, the Ivy League schools became synonymous with America's most elite institutions.

Today the University of Pennsylvania has more than 30,000 students and 6,049 faculty members. It offers four undergraduate schools and 12 graduate and professional schools. The Saturday celebration at Houston Hall offers a chance to mark how a short-lived clergy headquarters became a university with more than 30,000 students today.