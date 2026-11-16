University of Pennsylvania Gum Reduces HPV Levels by 93 Percent in Head and Neck Cancer Study

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania found an experimental chewing gum with plant-based compounds reduced HPV levels by up to 93 percent in head and neck cancer patients.

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have developed an experimental chewing gum that significantly reduces levels of the Human Papillomavirus, a primary cause of multiple cancers including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancers. In clinical tests involving saliva and oral rinse samples from patients diagnosed with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, the plant-based gum reduced HPV levels by 80 percent in oral rinses and by an impressive 93 percent in saliva samples. This breakthrough offers a potential low-cost, accessible treatment for a virus that affects 85 percent of people during their lifetime, yet millions of Americans remain unvaccinated and vulnerable to infection.

The study, published earlier in the year in the journal Scientific Reports, investigated two formulations of chewing gum derived from bean powder extracted from lablab beans. One formulation contained the plant compound Flt3 receptor-interacting lectin, which specifically targeted HPV particles, while the other contained the peptide protegrin-1, designed to target cancer-associated bacteria such as Porphyrmonas gingivalis and Fusobacterium nucleatum. Both formulations demonstrated an ability to slash the levels of these harmful bacteria by more than 99 percent in just a single treatment, showcasing a dual-action mechanism against viral and bacterial contributors to oral cancer.

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According to the National Cancer Institute, the United States sees approximately 72,000 new head and neck cancer diagnoses each year, resulting in around 17,000 deaths. Human Papillomavirus is responsible for about one in four head and neck cancers overall and accounts for 60 to 70 percent of all oropharyngeal cancers, which affect the back of the throat, tonsils, and the base of the tongue. Furthermore, the virus is linked to nearly all cervical cancers as well as significant concentrations of anal, vaginal, vulvar, and penile cancers, highlighting the urgent need for effective interventions beyond vaccination, especially given that not everyone has received the protective shots.

Dr Henry Daniell, the lead study author from the University of Pennsylvania's School of Dental Medicine, emphasized the severity of the issue, noting that lip and oral cavity cancer was the seventh leading cancer type in incidence and mortality rates worldwide for adolescents, young adults, and middle-aged adults in 2022. He stated that the findings support the value of advancing these therapies to clinical trials as adjuvants with current treatments or as prophylaxis to prevent infection and transmission. Prophylaxis refers to measures taken to prevent disease or infection before it occurs, offering a preventative strategy that could complement existing medical protocols.

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One of the most significant advantages of the University of Pennsylvania gum formulation is its selective nature. Unlike more aggressive treatments such as radiation therapy, which often indiscriminately destroy microbial flora, the compounds in the gum spared beneficial bacteria living in the mouth that have been shown to protect against harmful pathogens. Samples were collected from 44 head and neck cancer patients, and the team found up to a 90 percent reduction in HPV-16, the leading high-risk HPV strain responsible for most cervical and oral cancers, without encouraging the growth of other pathogens.

Despite the promising results, the researchers noted that the data came from testing gum extracts on patient samples rather than administering the gum directly to patients during the trial phase. Consequently, additional research is required to validate these findings in live human subjects. The team now plans to move the technology into human clinical trials with the hope of introducing this accessible treatment to help slash cancer risk and provide new options for those affected by this pervasive virus.