University of Oxford Professor Cancels Lectures After Suffering Abuse from Pro-Trans Activists

Michael Foran, an associate professor of law at the University of Oxford, has cancelled a series of lectures discussing gender law after suffering abuse from pro-trans activists at the first two talks. The lectures were held at Keble College and were open to students and the public. The protesters disrupted the events and were eventually escorted out. The professor has now cancelled his remaining two lectures in the series.

A University of Oxford professor has cancelled a series of lectures discussing gender law after suffering abuse from pro-trans activists at the first two talks.

Michael Foran, an associate professor of law at the university, was interrupted by demonstrators while attempting to deliver the lectures at Keble College. Dr Foran was using the lectures to discuss the themes in his new book 'Sex, Gender Identity And The Law', which looks at how the history of sex changed within the law and what this means for single-sex spaces, freedom of expression and privacy.

The first incident on May 29 saw two activists walk to the front of the lecture hall as Dr Foran prepared to begin, and address the audience in front of his lectern. The protester read a statement claiming Dr Foran 'masks his transphobia behind a thin veneer of academia'.

The clips posted by feminist author Julie Bindel - who was sent them by a disgruntled student - show the same two activists disrupted a second lecture on 'Single-Sex Spaces' last Friday. But on this occasion, the audience shouted at them to leave. After the duo had gone, two more protesters who seemed to have planted themselves in the audience stood up and carried on the demonstration before being escorted out.

Dr Foran, 32, has now cancelled his remaining two lectures on 'Gender Critical and Gender Identity Belief' this Friday and 'Sexual Assault by Deception' on June 19. The professor wrote on X yesterday: 'Due to escalating disruptive protests, I have decided to cancel the remainder of these lectures.

'This is deeply lamentable, but the disruption has undermined the academic nature of this series. Students shouldn't face bullying or harassment when attending academic events.

'It is unfortunate that these protesters have chosen disruption over genuine intellectual engagement grounded in academic charity and rigour. Read More My partner came out as transgender. Here's how I overcame my shock to stay with him 'In attempting to shame students into deplatforming these lectures, they manifest the antithesis of what a university stands for. Dr Foran later shared a recording on X of the 'Single-Sex Spaces' lecture without the disruption.

He wrote: 'Before this lecture, protesters disrupted the event for about 10 minutes. I've chosen not to include the recording of this disruption because it is my view that it distracts from the academic nature of the lecture series.

'I have made the decision to cancel the remaining lectures in the series as I cannot guarantee for attendees, including students, that further disruption won't occur. ' The events at Keble College's HB Allen Lecture Theatre, which can seat up to 120 people, were open to students and the public. Joan Smith, author and human rights campaigner, tweeted in response to the cancellations: 'They are scared of you and the power of ideas, Michael.

This is the behaviour of bullies and cowards.

' British sailing legend Tracy Edwards, an advocate for women-only categories in sports, added: 'This is so disheartening. I thought we were past no debate. Dr Foran has now cancelled his remaining two lectures in the series this Friday on June 19 The lectures were held at Keble College's HB Allen Lecture Theatre in Oxford.

'Universities should be seats of learning, curiosity, critical thinking and debate not a place of stamping feet to get your own way. What are these young people going to do when they come face to face with reality?!

' Kate Barker, chief executive of LGB Alliance, told the Daily Mail: 'This is yet another example of the intolerance at the heart of gender identity ideology, which seeks to infiltrate the LGB movement, redefine homosexuality, and shut down anyone who voices uncomfortable truths. 'This is what comes of trans activists' refusal to debate: they get overtaken by history and the law, leaving them with nothing but tired old slogans.

' Dr Emma Hilton, chair of the human rights charity Sex Matthews, added: 'I thought we were past this in academia. 'If you don't agree with someone's thesis, go, listen and challenge them. It's part of what a university education is about. Academics, including Michael, welcome dialogue. It's part of our job





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

University Of Oxford Michael Foran Lectures Gender Law Pro-Trans Activists Disruption Academic Freedom

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Live Updates: Mississippi State University VS The University of Georgia, Game One Of Super Regionals.Follow along for game one of the Athens Super Regional, SEC edition. The Dawgs of Georgia play host to the Bulldogs of Mississippi State. An SEC classic is boun

Read more »

The University of Georgia VS Mississippi State University, Game Two Of The Super RegionalsFollow along for live updates of game two between the University of Georgia and Mississippi State in the Super Regionals. Georgia is one win away from Omaha, wh

Read more »

Oxford Law Professor Cancels Lecture Series After Disruptive Protests by Pro-Trans ActivistsA University of Oxford law professor has cancelled the remainder of his lecture series following repeated disruptions by pro-trans activists. Michael Foran, an associate professor, was targeted during talks on gender law and single-sex spaces, with protesters accusing him of transphobia and attempting to shut down the events. The cancellations have sparked condemnation from free speech advocates and debate about academic freedom.

Read more »

Oxford professor cancels lectures after pro-trans activist protestsUniversity of Oxford law professor Michael Foran cancelled a series of lectures following disruptions by pro-trans activists. The protests occurred during talks on gender law and single-sex spaces, which were interrupted by demonstrators who accused Foran of transphobia. The professor cited escalating disruption as the reason for cancellation, stating it undermined the academic nature of the events.

Read more »