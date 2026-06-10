University of Nottingham Students and Graduates' Sensitive Data Exposed in Cyberattack

A major cyberattack has exposed the sensitive personal and financial information of thousands of students and graduates at the University of Nottingham. Hackers from ShinyHunters gained access to the university's student records platform, Campus Solutions, and potentially exposed contact details, course information, financial records, National Insurance numbers, and other highly sensitive personal data.

Thousands of students and graduates could have had sensitive personal and financial information exposed after cybercriminals breached the University of Nottingham's records system in a major cyberattack.

Hackers from the notorious cybercriminal group ShinyHunters gained access to the Russell Group university's student records platform, Campus Solutions, at the end of May. This has potentially exposed contact details, course information, financial records, National Insurance numbers and other highly sensitive personal data. It is understood that the breach was only detected on Tuesday - around 10 days after the attackers first gained access.

The university has since taken the system offline while a forensic investigation is carried out, causing disruption to student exam marking and raising fears of further chaos if the outage continues into next week





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

University Of Nottingham Cyberattack Shinyhunters Campus Solutions Student Records Platform Sensitive Personal Data Financial Records National Insurance Numbers Forensic Investigation Disruption To Student Exam Marking Concerns About Personal Data Advice And Support Change Passwords Remain Vigilant Unexpected Or Suspicious Communication Financial Information National Crime Agency Partners Impact Better Understanding

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Half of Graduates Earn Less Than Median National Wage Five Years After Leaving UniversityA new report reveals that half of all graduates are earning less than the median national wage five years after leaving university. The report also highlights that 11 per cent of graduates landed a job that failed to earn them £24,000 over the same period.

Read more »

Nottingham Proposes Ban on Balaclavas in City Centre to Boost Safety and Curb Anti-Social BehaviourNottingham City Council moves to ban balaclavas and other nuisance behaviours in public spaces through a new PSPO, aiming to become the safest city in the UK after a violent crime and public concerns.

Read more »

Four months after a stroke, Utah teen graduates and looks ahead to nursing careerThe right side of her face was drooping. Her hand was completely numb. In that terrifying moment, Gretl Talbot's recent training as a certified nursing assistant kicked in with life-saving clarity.

Read more »

Joint Commencement Ceremony Celebrates Graduates of Chatsworth Charter High School and Stoney Point Continuation High SchoolA joint commencement ceremony was held at Chatsworth Charter High School's football stadium to celebrate the graduates of Chatsworth Charter High School and Stoney Point Continuation High School.

Read more »