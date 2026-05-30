University of Mobile Launches Nursing Apprenticeship Program in Partnership with Mobile Infirmary

The University of Mobile has launched a new Nursing Apprenticeship Program in partnership with Mobile Infirmary, providing students with a debt-free pathway to a nursing career and valuable real-world experience in a healthcare setting.

The University of Mobile has launched a new Nursing Apprenticeship Program in partnership with Mobile Infirmary , creating a unique opportunity for students to earn their nursing degree with full financial support, paid clinical experience and direct employment with Mobile Infirmary .

The innovative program provides students in the Associate Degree in Nursing program at the Baptist university with a debt-free pathway to a nursing career while earning valuable real-world experience in a healthcare setting. Students selected for the apprenticeship program will receive full financial support for tuition, fees, textbooks, uniforms and other educational expenses after FAFSA, grants and scholarships are applied.

Apprentices also will be employed by Mobile Infirmary, receiving employee benefits, paid holidays and compensation for clinical hours, including specialty rotations at outside healthcare facilities. This partnership reflects the University of Mobile's commitment to preparing students to serve with excellence for the glory of God and the good of the world, said Dr. Charles Smith, president of the University of Mobile.

Through this innovative apprenticeship program, students will gain hands-on experience, graduate with less financial burden and be equipped to make a meaningful impact. Stefanie Willis-Turner, director of nursing school partnership and programs for Mobile Infirmary/Infirmary Health, said, Mobile Infirmary is proud to partner with the University of Mobile to invest in the next generation of nurses.

This apprenticeship program creates a direct pathway for students to gain valuable clinical experience while helping address the growing need for skilled and compassionate healthcare professionals in our region. The apprenticeship program begins with the Fall 2026 Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) cohort in the University of Mobile School of Nursing. Applications are being accepted now at the University of Mobile's website.

Students become eligible to apply for the apprenticeship program after successfully completing their first semester in the ADN program and developing foundational nursing skills. Admission to the apprenticeship is competitive and involves a joint selection process between the University of Mobile and Mobile Infirmary





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University Of Mobile Nursing Apprenticeship Program Mobile Infirmary Associate Degree In Nursing ADN Program

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