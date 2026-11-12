University of Mississippi Students Face Backlash Over Racist Ring Camera Incident

Three University of Mississippi students are under investigation after Ring footage captured them making racist gestures. The viral video sparked outrage and an official university inquiry into the incident.

Three students at the University of Mississippi are facing intense scrutiny and an official investigation after security footage captured one of them making racist gestures toward a neighbor. The incident, which occurred on November 6, has triggered a widespread response from the university administration and the public regarding campus safety and racial conduct.

Racist Behavior Captured By Security Camera

The viral video, originally recorded by Jakiyra Metcalf on November 6 at approximately 8:37 pm, shows three women walking past her apartment door. One woman is seen banging on her chest and making monkey noises while looking directly at Metcalf's door. A second woman joins in by making similar noises and jumping up and down in a manner that appeared to imitate a monkey.

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The third woman walked behind the first two with a smile on her face during the display. Footage captures one of the girls laughing as the group walked away from the camera location. Metcalf posted the clip on TikTok on Saturday with the caption asking what needs to be said about the behavior, leading to the video going viral.

University Administration Condemns Conduct

A representative for the University of Mississippi confirmed they have been made aware of the video and are actively investigating the incident. The institution issued a statement condemning the offensive, hurtful, and unacceptable behaviors shown in the clip. This official response comes as the university seeks to address the serious nature of the racist acts displayed in the recording.

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The incident has drawn sharp criticism from students and community members who expect a safe learning environment. The administration's investigation aims to determine the appropriate disciplinary actions against the students involved in the video. This step underscores the university's commitment to addressing racial hostility on campus.

Neighbors Claim Misunderstanding And Stimming

Tasha Bolton, the mother of one of Metcalf's roommates, shared the video on Facebook to demand answers. Bolton stated that her daughter is a freshman with two black roommates. She emphasized that the girls in the video live upstairs and that the behavior was absolutely disgusting and unacceptable for a college setting.

Bethany Joyy, one of the girls in the video, responded on Facebook claiming the students were communicating about prior noise complaints. Joyy stated they had spoken to the girls before about being loud and received an apology. She alleged the noise resumed after Metcalf and her roommates returned downstairs, leading to a confrontation where the monkey sounds continued.

Joyy further claimed the girls were 'stimming' and making animal noises for their own Ring cameras. She noted that a camera across the hall was left untouched and that the girls apologized after the video was uploaded. Joyy insisted they did not intend to be harassed and deserve to feel safe in their home just like anyone else.

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Public Outcry And Calls For Accountability

The video has generated hundreds of outraged comments from users demanding accountability. Many viewers have emailed the university to formally complain about the incident. One user on TikTok expressed shame and promised to contact school officials to help resolve the issue. Another user called the actions vile, evil, and grotesque.

Comments on social media platforms highlight the deep impact of the racist gestures. Users have stated that such behavior is targeted and disturbing. The widespread sharing of the video indicates a strong community desire for justice and safety. The incident serves as a focal point for discussions on racial respect within the university community.