University of Mississippi officials condemn alleged racist taunts in viral doorbell video, launch investigation

Video captured by a doorbell camera shows female students imitating monkeys outside a Black student's apartment.

The University of Mississippi is investigating an incident in which doorbell camera video appeared to show two students making racially offensive gestures outside a Black student's apartment.

Officials at the University of Mississippi are investigating a video showing three white women outside a Black student's apartment Friday evening, with two of them allegedly making racist noises and gestures captured on Ring camera footage.

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"he incident is being actively investigated by the appropriate university offices," Vice Chancellor Shawnboda Mead said in aMonday, in part, adding, "our staff have reached out to the students directly impacted to offer support, listen to their concerns, and connect them with available resources. We will continue to support them as we work through this process.

" "Every student deserves to feel safe, respected, and valued at the University of Mississippi. Racism and actions that disparage people because of an aspect of their identity have no place in our campus community," the statement also said. The two women in the video, which was posted to TikTok, are seen briefly stepping toward the door camera, beating their chests while grunting and cooing like monkeys.

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The third woman glanced towards the camera, but she did not appear to make any gestures or monkey noises. The school said in its statement that it was investigating "the incident.

"The incident has sparked outrage online, with many comments decrying the video's apparent use of the racist trope of comparing Black people to monkeys. "The university is aware of a video depicting offensive, hurtful, and unacceptable behaviors that conflict with our university values and we condemn them," Ole Miss told ABC News in a statement. "The university has reached out to those targeted by the actions to share information, resources, and support.

" The school confirmed to ABC News that the women in the video are students at the university. It did not respond to ABC News' question regarding whether disciplinary action was taken against the students in the video.

"It's important to note that student conduct cases, records, and any potential disciplinary action are protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act ," university representatives told ABC News. Jakiyra Metcalf, one of the Black students who lives in the apartment, told ABC News that they were expected to meet with university officials on Monday. Metcalf posted the video to TikTok over the weekend.

"What do we have to say about this ?? " she wrote in her post, tagging Ole Miss. Tasha Bolton, whose daughter is of one of the Black students living in the apartment, told ABC News that the women seen in the video live upstairs in the same apartment building.

"The video has been shared with university administration, and we want answers. Specifically, what steps will be taken to address this behavior and ensure accountability?

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" Bolton. "This is absolutely disgusting and unacceptable. College is supposed to be a place where young adults can learn, grow, and feel safe.

"occurred at the university in 2024 when a white student directed monkey gestures at a Black woman protesting the war in Gaza. That act was also captured on video.

"As a public institution, we are committed to supporting the rights of our students, faculty, and employees to express their views in a respectful manner and to assemble peacefully as guaranteed by the First Amendment," Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce said then in an email response to the incident. "However, some individuals at the demonstration acted in ways that conflict with our university's values.

Behaviors and comments that demean people because of their race or ethnicity marginalize them and undermine the values that are fundamental to a civil and safe society.

" The student who made the gestures toward the Black protester was ultimately expelled from his fraternity. Suburban police seek help IDing owner of coat found with human remains