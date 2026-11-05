University of Michigan students rally behind Abdul El-Sayed after his Senate win over Mike Rogers

Abdul El-Sayed's Michigan Senate win sparked celebration at the University of Michigan, where young voters say cost of living drove turnout.

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"Everyone's excited," said Affaan Shaik, a freshman studying pre-med at the University of Michigan. "Everyone I've spoken to, everyone I've seen — like last night we were all watching the election," Shaik added. "And everyone’s just rooting for Abdul, and that’s the vibe right now. "Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed speaks during a midterm election night watch party at the Department at Hudson's on Nov. 4, 2026 in Detroit, Mich.to the ground during an open campus discussion.

Lizzy Benichou was hosting a free-speech event on campus when a heated argument over Islam and Iranian women's rights turned physical. Video captured a female student shoving Benichou to the ground and kicking her before campus police intervened and took the student into custody.during the campaign cycle.

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However, El-Sayed’s victory demonstrated his ability to overcome Republican attempts to cast him as the poster child for far-left Democratic policies. In his victory speech in Detroit early Wednesday morning, El-Sayed targeted the American Israel Public Affairs Committee , which spent roughly $42 millionagainst him during his hard-fought August Democratic primary victory over U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens.

Celebrating his triumph, El-Sayed invoked the Arabic phrase Students told Fox News Digital that young voters were looking for tangible change over empty promises.

"They're feeling happy because what they wanted is coming," one student named Hernandez said. "I just really hope that we actually see something, and it's not just nothing happens from this. " The progressive Senator-elect also took a sharp jab at his defeated opponent during his victory speech. "Enjoy your retirement," El-Sayed said of Rogers, the former Republican congressman.

"You chose hate, and Michigan chose hope. May we never have to see the likes of you in this state again.

" Isabelle, a junior studying movement science, echoed El-Sayed’s sentiment, describing Rogers’ platform as hostile. "I feel like ran a very good election, and the opponent's policies tended to be a lot more full of hate and less inclusion for everyone here," she said. "The University of Michigan is a very inclusive university where that's really important, so I think that especially resonated with a lot of the students here.

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" A staff member for the university noted that many students had felt anxious about their prospects for entering the workforce amid broader economic headwinds. "I think students are kind of scared of the future. They're here to plan their lives and enter into the real world," said Stephanie Brooks, a staff member for the School for Environment and Sustainability.

"I think a lot of them were really nervous in this current environment about what their future was going to look like. I think Abdul provided a lot of hope, security, and trust in that way.

"cost-of-living issues "I think…what we see around the country in terms of rising prices and all that stuff, I think a progressive who promises things to our people that we want is going to be successful," Kabir said. University of Michigan junior Isabelle, who studies movement science, discusses why she believes Mike Rogers' policies were less inclusive than Abdul El-Sayed's. Students also pointed to El-Sayed’s local ties as a major factor in driving campus engagement.

El-Sayed earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan in 2007.

"I love Abdul El-Sayed," Shaik said. "Being a Michigan alumnus feels really nice. He was around campus the other day and I got a chance to meet him. It feels good to be around someone who feels very close and connected with.

""He really motivated a lot of young people, and the fact that he was a U-M grad helped a lot," Brooks added. Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University's Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs and received the University of Pennsylvania's