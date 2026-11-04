University of Michigan Student Charged with Assault on Conservative Speaker Liz Benichou

Temulun Togochog faces felony charges for attacking commentator Liz Benichou at the University of Michigan campus. The incident occurred during a free speech event in Ann Arbor.

Authorities in Ann Arbor have authorized formal criminal charges against Temulun Togochog, a student at the University of Michigan, for a violent physical altercation with conservative influencer Liz Benichou. The prosecution decision follows the release of video evidence capturing Togochog launching herself at Benichou during a public free speech event on the university campus.

Prosecutor Authorizes Felony Assault Charges

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office confirmed that it has reviewed the evidence submitted regarding the incident, which took place on Sunday. Alyssa Fountain, an administrative assistant at the prosecutor's office, stated that the case was formally submitted for review on Monday. Following this review, the office determined that sufficient grounds exist to proceed with legal action against the student involved.

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Togochog will face one count of assaulting, resisting, or obstructing an officer. Additionally, prosecutors have charged her with two separate counts of assault or assault and battery. These charges stem directly from the physical confrontation that unfolded during the event hosted by the university. The severity of the charges indicates that the prosecutor's office views the physical aggression as a significant criminal violation rather than a simple campus disciplinary matter.

Video Evidence Captures Violent Confrontation

Social media footage posted on Sunday provides a detailed account of the altercation. The video shows Temulun Togochog shoving Liz Benichou to the ground before police officers intervened to arrest the student. The physical aggression was preceded by a heated verbal exchange where Togochog questioned the legitimacy of the event.

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Earlier in the incident, Togochog was seen arguing with two men seated at a table on campus. Their sign posed the question, "Is Islam Compatible with the West?" Togochog shouted, "This is fucking stupid, bro," and clapped directly in one of the men's faces. She then demanded to know if they held a permit, displaying visible agitation before turning her aggression toward Benichou.

As Togochog was being hauled away by authorities, she screamed, "I should have fucking killed you while I had the fucking chance!" The intensity of her outburst has been cited as key evidence supporting the assault charges. The video serves as a primary record of the events that led to the current legal proceedings against the University of Michigan student.

University Stands firm on Free Speech Policy

The University of Michigan has issued a statement emphasizing its commitment to protecting freedom of speech and expression on its campus. The administration clarified that actions threatening the safety of others or interfering with the right to express views will not be tolerated. This stance reinforces the institution's policy that free speech protections do not extend to physical violence or harassment.

University officials noted that violations of law or university policy are taken seriously and are addressed through appropriate processes. The school stated that meaningful consequences will follow if violations are established through these processes. This response aims to balance the protection of constitutional rights with the maintenance of campus safety for all students and visitors.

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However, due to federal privacy laws, the university cannot comment on specific student conduct matters or provide details on internal disciplinary actions. This legal constraint prevents the administration from sharing information that might affect the pending criminal case or the student's educational record. The focus remains on the legal process managed by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office.

Next Steps in the Legal Process

Alyssa Fountain indicated that there is no court date set at this time for Temulun Togochog. Instead, a felony warrant for the charges will be issued by the court once the administrative procedures are complete. This warrant is a necessary step before the student can be formally brought before a judge.

A court date will be scheduled once Togochog has been arraigned on the charges. The arraignment process will allow the court to formally read the charges and address bail or release conditions. Until this step occurs, the student remains subject to the felony warrant issued for the alleged assault and obstruction of justice.

The Liz Benichou incident has highlighted the tensions that can arise during free speech events on university campuses. The legal outcome will serve as a precedent for how such physical confrontations are handled within the Ann Arbor community. The University of Michigan continues to monitor the situation while respecting the confidentiality required by federal privacy laws.