University of Michigan Student Arrested After Assaulting Conservative Influencer

A University of Michigan student supporting Abdul El-Sayed was arrested for physically assaulting conservative commentator Liz Benichou on campus during a Liberty Under Fire USA event.

A University of Michigan student has been taken into police custody following a violent confrontation with conservative commentator Liz Benichou on campus grounds. The incident, which was captured on video, depicts the student shoving Benichou to the ground before launching into an expletive-filled verbal tirade while being restrained by law enforcement officers.

The assault occurred during a stop of the Liberty Under Fire USA tour, an event that has drawn significant attention to political discourse on American university campuses. The physical aggression resulted in the immediate intervention of campus police, who moved quickly to separate the parties involved and secure the suspect.

Also read 4 more activists charged in intimidation campaign against University of Michigan over Israel ties

Details of the Physical Assault and Verbal Threats

The video evidence shows the suspect, identified as a supporter of Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, approaching Benichou after the influencer questioned whether her attire would be acceptable in Iran. The student responded by immediately attacking Benichou, throwing her backpack to the ground and charging at the commentator with aggressive intent.

After shoving Benichou to the pavement, the student began kicking at her before a male bystander intervened to pull the assailant away. The student continued to shout profanities, yelling "Don't fucking talk to me like that!" and challenging Benichou with phrases such as "You wanna fucking get over here, bitch?" during the chaotic scene.

Advertisement

Law Enforcement Response and Suspect Resistance

Police officers arrived at the scene to contain the situation, forcing the unruly student to the ground in an effort to apply handcuffs. The suspect resisted arrest, leading to a struggle during which she questioned the officers' actions, asking, "What the fuck are you going to do to me? Because I hit a dumb ass bitch in the face?" despite being ordered not to resist.

As she was led to a police vehicle, the student reiterated her willingness to commit similar acts, shouting, "I'd do it again every fucking time, you stupid fucking cunt!" When a shocked bystander asked if she was serious, she replied, "No, I'm not fucking kidding you!" affirming her unapologetic stance on the violent encounter.

Victim Statement and Political Context of the Incident

Liz Benichou later released a statement on X confirming she was unharmed but deeply disturbed by the event. She described the incident as a physical assault motivated by an attempt to intimidate her for exercising her First Amendment rights. Benichou expressed gratitude to the law enforcement officers who acted immediately to protect her from harm.

The commentator noted that the attack was politically motivated, identifying the assailant as a supporter of Abdul El-Sayed, who is running for the U.S. Senate in Michigan. This context suggests the violence was not isolated but part of a broader tension surrounding political touring events on university campuses.

Advertisement

Preceding Confrontation and Campus Tensions

Before attacking Benichou, the student was observed engaging in a hostile argument with two men seated at a table on campus. These individuals were displaying a sign that asked passersby if Islam is compatible with the West. The student shouted at them, claiming their presence was "fucking stupid" and demanding to know where they had obtained a permit to operate.

During this earlier interaction, the student was seen clapping directly in one of the men's faces, escalating the tension before the situation spilled over into the physical assault on Benichou. The sequence of events highlights the volatile atmosphere surrounding political discourse and free speech initiatives at the University of Michigan during this period.