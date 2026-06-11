University of Michigan fight song ownership dispute moves toward trial

The composers of Let's Go Blue and the publishing houses Theodore Presser and Carl Fischer are locked in a lawsuit over termination rights and a low‑fee licence to Electronic Arts, with both parties seeking a court ruling on who holds the copyright and associated damages.

The iconic fight song that rallies fans at every University of Michigan football game, commonly known as Let's Go Blue , has become the centre of a bitter legal battle that could reshape the way college‑related music is controlled.

The melody and lyrics were created in the early 1970s by two former students, Michael Ahronheim and Jacob Carl, who later assigned the publishing rights to the music‑sheet companies Theodore Presser and Carl Fischer. For decades the song has been heard in stadiums, television broadcasts and video‑game soundtracks, cementing its status as a cultural touchstone.

In recent months both the original composers and the two publishing houses have filed separate suits asking a federal judge to decide who truly holds the copyright and who may profit from future licensing agreements. The dispute hinges on a little‑known provision of the Copyright Act that allows authors to reclaim their works after a statutory period, known as the termination right, and the procedural steps required to make that reclaim effective.

The composers argue that they duly exercised their termination right in 2013, filing the necessary notice with the U.S. Copyright Office and thereby causing the ownership of Let's Go Blue to revert back to them. In their filing they contend that the publishers accepted the reversion at the time, and that any licences granted after that date were therefore unauthorized.

The publishers, Presser and Fischer, counter that the composers failed to meet the strict filing deadlines and did not submit a proper termination notice before the 2013 effective date, rendering the claim invalid. According to the publishers, because the termination was never legally perfected, they retained full ownership of the composition and were within their rights to license it to third parties, including the major video‑game developer Electronic Arts, which used the tune in a sports title released in early 2024.

The alleged licensing arrangement with Electronic Arts sits at the heart of the monetary claims. The composers say they discovered that the publishers had granted a licence for a meagre sum of roughly one thousand dollars, a figure they describe as shockingly low for a song that generates millions of dollars in revenue each year through broadcasts, merchandise and game sales.

The composers claim that the publishers acted without their knowledge or consent, effectively siphoning earnings that should have gone to the rightful owners under the termination doctrine. In response, the publishers argue that the licence was lawful, that the amount reflected a standard sync fee for the specific usage, and that the composers' termination claim is legally defective.

Both sides are seeking a declaratory judgement affirming their respective ownership claims, as well as injunctive relief and monetary damages for alleged breach of contract and unjust enrichment. Legal scholars note that the case could set an important precedent for how termination rights are applied to works that have become entwined with large commercial enterprises such as sports franchises and video‑game publishers.

If the court upholds the composers' termination claim, it may trigger a wave of similar actions by other songwriters seeking to reclaim rights to works that were previously transferred to publishing houses under less favourable terms. Conversely, a ruling in favour of the publishers could reinforce the importance of strict compliance with filing procedures, signalling that any lapse in paperwork can leave valuable intellectual property in the hands of long‑standing entities.

Either outcome will have ripple effects across the music licensing industry, potentially prompting companies to re‑examine their contracts and to implement more rigorous audit processes when dealing with legacy compositions. The case is expected to progress to a full trial later this year, with both sides preparing extensive expert testimony on copyright law, licensing practices and the financial impact of the disputed sync.

The final judgment will not only determine who receives future royalties from Let's Go Blue but also clarify the procedural safeguards that authors must observe when invoking termination rights. For fans of the Wolverines, the fight song will likely continue to echo across the stadium regardless of the legal outcome, but the battle over its ownership highlights the complex intersection of collegiate tradition, commercial exploitation and the evolving landscape of American copyright law





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