The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 48, reflecting rising inflation expectations and a worsening affordability crisis for American households.

The University of Michigan's Surveys of Consumers reported that its Consumer Sentiment Index dropped to 48 this month. This figure represents a decline from the 48.1 reading recorded in September and marks a significant fall from the 53.6 level observed last October. The latest data underscores growing economic anxiety among American households as they navigate persistent financial pressures.

Current Conditions Plunge on Durables

A detailed analysis of the survey components reveals that the Current Conditions subindex was driven entirely by buying conditions for durables. These specific buying conditions plunged 18 percent, a sharp contraction attributed directly to higher interest rates and rising concerns about the affordability of major purchases. This steep drop highlights how borrowing costs are actively suppressing consumer willingness to invest in long-lasting goods.

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Inflation Expectations Hit Multi-Month Highs

Long-run inflation expectations also stepped up from 3.4 percent in September to 3.5 percent. This increase is notably higher than their 2024 range of 2.8 percent to 3.2 percent. Inflation expectations over both time horizons increased for the second straight month, reaching their highest readings since May. The current reading substantially exceeds the 3.4 percent seen in February before the Iran conflict began, along with all 2024 readings prior to this shift.

Stakeholder Views on Economic Policy

An adviser who now directs economic policy at The Century Foundation, a progressive think tank, called the University of Michigan's new consumer sentiment numbers another sign that the affordability crisis is getting worse, not better. She stated that high prices and borrowing costs are making it harder for people to afford everyday necessities, and inflation expectations are rising again. Furthermore, data shows that debt payments are eating up more than half of every dollar of real income growth, with debt payments rising more than eight times as fast as take-home income since the end of 2022.

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Public Verdict on Government Performance

Professor Wolfers analyzed survey results to explain why Americans remain gloomy despite seemingly positive economic statistics. He noted that an overwhelming majority of Americans rate economic policy under Trump as poor, the worst it has ever been. In late 2024, the verdict stood at plus 14 percentage points more Americans thought the government was doing a poor job than a good one. By last May, when consumer sentiment was the worst on record, it had hit plus 66, signaling a harsher verdict on those running the economy.

Real-World Impact on Household Finances

These sentiment numbers, which are the second-lowest on record, reflect just how little families have left after paying their bills. US voters face an opportunity to confront the forces rigging the economy and democracy, as ordinary people find it increasingly impossible to get by. The conditions that fueled political shifts were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests. Only independent journalism can deliver truly trustworthy daily news regarding these midterm elections and their consequences.