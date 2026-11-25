The University of Michigan Board of Regents voted 7-1 to fund a $1.25 billion research computing center in Ypsilanti, sparking intense backlash from residents, tribes, and political figures over environmental and zoning concerns.

The University of Michigan Board of Regents has officially approved $785 million in construction costs for a massive new research facility in Ypsilanti Township, a decision that has triggered immediate and fierce opposition from local residents and indigenous organizations. The board voted 7-1 last week to move forward with the project, which carries a total valuation of $1.25 billion and aims to establish Michigan as a global leader in next-generation scientific discovery. University President Domenico Grasso described the initiative as a critical computing and research hub designed to advance science, education, and national security through advanced high-performance computing capabilities.

The proposed facility will occupy a 124-acre industrial site and include an additional 20 acres dedicated to a DTE electrical substation. While the university explicitly states the project is not a commercial data center or manufacturing plant, critics and community members continue to label it as such due to its significant energy and water consumption. The project is designed to deliver 50 megawatts of power initially, with the potential for expansion to 100 megawatts at full build-out, a scale that has raised serious concerns among Ypsilanti residents about infrastructure strain and environmental sustainability.

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Construction is scheduled to begin late next year, with the facility expected to open in 2031. The university estimates that the full build-out of the 100-megawatt facility could consume up to 650,000 gallons of water per day. In response to community feedback regarding water and energy use, the university is evaluating several cooling technologies, including the potential use of reclaimed wastewater to reduce demand on municipal potable water supply systems. An environmental impact report is currently in progress and is expected to continue through March as the building design is finalized.

The project involves a partnership with the state and Los Alamos National Laboratory, aligning with national security objectives. Reports from the Michigan Daily indicate that the facility will support research into nuclear weapons technology. However, Los Alamos National Laboratory clarified its financial role in a statement to Newsweek, noting that it has made no commitment of funds to the project. A spokesperson stated that all activities require separate agreements and that the classified computing center is not currently included in the Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration budget profile for future years.

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Regent Paul Brown cast the sole dissenting vote, joining the community backlash against the facility by arguing that the university failed to engage in adequate conversation with those most affected by the development. He characterized the project as being forced upon the community in a manner that resembled environmental racism, criticizing the lack of transparency and respect for local stakeholders throughout the planning process. Brown released a statement in August calling to stop the supercomputer site, emphasizing that the university must take responsibility for involving the people who live in the affected areas.

Local attorney Doug Winters has promised to use every legal means necessary to stop the project, arguing that the University of Michigan has overstepped its constitutional autonomy by bypassing local input. Winters noted that the university went far afield regarding the autonomy it has enjoyed, ignoring the township board's formal opposition. State Representative Jimmie Wilson of Ypsilanti also condemned the decision, stating that the community was shaken by the university's quiet purchase of land without consultation. Wilson described the move as a complete betrayal of public trust and pledged to put a stop to it.

The United Tribes of Michigan have also voiced strong opposition, citing the region's historical significance as a travel route for Indian tribes and the presence of burial sites. The tribe's resolution highlighted concerns about land use, noise levels, and water consumption, requesting formal consultation regarding the facility's development. They emphasized that Ypsilanti Township contains many sites of indigenous usage and burial locations that warrant protection from the proposed development.

In October, the university released a statement asserting that preliminary background searches found no evidence of archaeological artifacts or culturally sensitive materials at the site. Despite this, the United Tribes of Michigan remain strongly concerned about the potential impact on tribal cultural resources. The ongoing tension highlights a deep divide between the university's national scientific ambitions and the local community's desire for preservation and equitable engagement.

The controversy has spilled over into state politics, with Michigan House Democrats introducing legislation in June to revoke the school's unilateral authority to circumvent town ordinances when buying land. The university is exempt from local building and zoning laws and does not pay property taxes, a status that has drawn significant scrutiny from local leaders. The legislation aims to address the imbalance of power that allowed the university to proceed with such a massive project without local approval.

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To mitigate community fears, President Grasso promised to monitor utility usage and protect the Huron River environment. He also committed $5 million over the next five years to the greater Ypsilanti area through the university's Community Partnership Program. Grasso stated that leadership requires listening and adjusting plans based on community feedback, aiming to demonstrate the benefits of the partnership to local residents.

The university estimates that the project will create 300 construction jobs, more than 200 permanent research positions, and 30 to 50 technical support roles. These economic benefits have been cited by university supporters as a major advantage for the region. However, local residents argue that these jobs do not outweigh the potential environmental and cultural damages associated with such a massive facility.

The university's approach to the project has been criticized for lacking transparency and adequate community engagement. Residents and advocacy groups like Stop the Data Center have been protesting the facility for months, expressing outrage over the decision-making process. The situation has become a focal point for broader discussions about university autonomy, local governance, and the rights of communities to shape the development in their backyards.

As the project moves forward, the University of Michigan will continue to face scrutiny for its actions in Ypsilanti Township. The outcome of the legal challenges and the ongoing political debate will likely have significant implications for how large institutions interact with local communities in the future. The residents of Ypsilanti remain determined to protect their town, and their fight is far from over.