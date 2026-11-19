The University of Michigan confirms Warde Manuel is leaving his post as athletic director following multiple scandals, with Trev Alberts appointed as his successor to lead the program forward.

The University of Michigan has officially announced that Athletic Director Warde Manuel is stepping down from his position at the end of the current year. This departure marks the end of a turbulent chapter for the university's athletic department, which has faced significant scrutiny and controversy during his tenure. Manuel's exit comes after a series of high-profile incidents that have drawn national attention to the leadership culture within the Big Ten institution. His replacement has been identified as Trev Alberts, the current athletic director at Texas A&M University, who is set to take the reins of the Michigan program.

Trev Alberts Named Successor to Warde Manuel

Trev Alberts is confirmed as the new leader who will succeed Warde Manuel at the University of Michigan. This transition is designed to bring a fresh perspective and restored integrity to the athletic department after a period defined by public relations crises. Alberts brings experience from his role at Texas A&M, where he managed a prominent SEC program, to address the unique challenges facing the Wolverines. The university views this appointment as a critical step toward stabilizing the athletic department and rebuilding trust with alumni, fans, and student-athletes.

Also read BREAKING: Michigan Hires New Athletic Director, When Will He Evaluate Kyle Whittingham?

Scandals Define Warde Manuel Tenure at Michigan

Warde Manuel's time as Athletic Director was heavily overshadowed by the criminal charges brought against former head football coach Sherrone Moore. Moore was arrested and charged with home invasion, stalking, and trespassing following an investigation into his inappropriate relationship with a department staffer. The scandal escalated when Moore broke into the woman's home, leading to a legal ordeal that tarnished the reputation of the Michigan football program. Manuel faced criticism for how the administration handled the situation, with reports indicating he was aware of the inappropriate behavior before it became public knowledge.

Beyond the Moore incident, Manuel's leadership was scrutinized in connection with the 2023 sign-stealing scandal. Investigations revealed that then-university president Santa Ono and Warde Manuel found evidence of the rules violations on a hard drive belonging to Matthew Weiss. According to reports, neither official turned this evidence over to the NCAA, instead keeping it hidden from the governing body. This decision to withhold evidence sparked further controversy and questions about the transparency of the athletic department's compliance efforts during Manuel's stewardship.

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Culture Review and Coaching Decisions Under Scrutiny

An independent culture review conducted into the athletic department's leadership yielded mixed results for Warde Manuel. The investigation, released in July, acknowledged Manuel's commitment to student-athletes as a significant leadership strength. However, the report also highlighted failures to act quickly and effectively on allegations of wrongdoing by athletic department employees. These findings were seen as a direct reflection of the administrative delays and cover-ups associated with the Sherrone Moore case and the sign-stealing controversy.

Compounding these administrative issues was the coaching hire of Kyle Whittingham to replace Sherrone Moore as head football coach. The decision to appoint the former Utah coach was widely viewed as a misstep, given his advanced age and lack of familiarity with the Big Ten conference. Under Whittingham's interim leadership, the team has posted a record of 5-5 overall and 2-5 in Big Ten play. This lackluster performance on the field has added to the pressure on the administration to make decisive changes to restore competitiveness.

Next Steps for University of Michigan Athletics

The University of Michigan is now focused on a smooth transition as Warde Manuel completes his duties before the year ends. Trev Alberts will assume his new role with the mandate to address the cultural issues identified in the previous review. The appointment signals a clear intent to distance the program from the controversies that have plagued it in recent years. Stakeholders are watching closely to see how Alberts navigates the NCAA landscape and rebuilds the football program's standing in the Big Ten.

This leadership change is expected to have immediate implications for the athletic department's operations and compliance protocols. The university is likely to implement stricter oversight mechanisms to prevent future scandals from occurring. Fans and donors will be evaluating the effectiveness of the new administration based on both on-field success and ethical governance. The appointment of Trev Alberts represents a definitive break from the era of Warde Manuel and the associated scandals.