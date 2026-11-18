University of Houston researchers are using EEG and eye-tracking to find biological markers for autism. Join the study for $80 to help improve early diagnosis.

The University of Houston is launching a significant research initiative aimed at identifying biological markers for autism spectrum disorder through advanced neuroimaging and visual processing studies. Led by Dr. Jason Griffin, the project seeks to complement traditional behavioral diagnostics by analyzing how children's brains process visual information. This scientific endeavor represents a major step toward understanding the neurological underpinnings of autism beyond observable symptoms.

Biological Markers in Brain Processing

Dr. Jason Griffin established the University of Houston autism research lab two years ago to investigate these neurological differences. He has previously collaborated with Yale researchers on a study involving nearly 400 children with autism. This earlier work revealed distinct differences in how their brains distinguish one face from another. Autism is currently diagnosed through developmental history and behavioral observations, but Griffin's research explores whether measurable brain activity could provide another way to identify the condition.

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Technology Measuring Visual Focus

Participants in this study undergo specific testing procedures designed to capture precise neurological data. Children wear special eye-tracking glasses that measure where they look and how long they focus on different objects. The technology records information every 10 milliseconds to ensure high-resolution data collection. Researchers also use electroencephalography, or EEG, caps fitted with electrodes that measure electrical activity from the brain through the scalp. This procedure is non-invasive and safe for young participants.

Differentiating Faces From Objects

The core goal is to understand how children with autism process faces compared with objects such as houses and toys. Early findings suggest some children with autism have less distinct brain responses to different faces. This may help explain difficulties recognizing people or interpreting facial expressions. Dr. Jason Griffin notes that the brain isn't distinguishing face one from face two as well, which makes it harder for them to behaviorally recognize differences in faces like emotions or different people.

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Impact on Diagnosis Speed

Families often face lengthy waits for autism assessments, a process that can take more than a year according to Griffin. Identifying reliable biological markers could eventually make evaluations faster and help doctors better understand each child's individual needs. The research is still developing, and the technology is not a replacement for established diagnostic evaluations. However, the potential to scale these tools globally could significantly reduce waiting times and improve early intervention strategies.

Study Participation And Compensation

Houston families can participate in the study with children ages 6 to 11 eligible to receive $80. The compensation is for a four-hour study, which can be divided into two visits to accommodate the child's comfort. Children can qualify whether they have a confirmed autism diagnosis, a suspected diagnosis or no autism diagnosis. This broad eligibility helps researchers gather diverse data to improve the accuracy of potential biological markers for autism diagnosis.