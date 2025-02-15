University of Houston on High Alert After Three Violent Incidents

The University of Houston community is grappling with a series of violent incidents that have left students and staff on edge. Three separate attacks, including two robberies and a sexual assault, have occurred in the span of a week, prompting concerns about safety on campus. The University of Houston Police Department (UHPD) has responded by increasing security presence and urging the community to remain vigilant.

The University of Houston community is on high alert after three violent incidents—two of which took place in a campus parking garage —occurred in the span of a week.

The latest attack, a sexual assault, happened late Friday night, prompting UH police to urge students and staff to stay vigilant. University of Houston police say Steven Marquize Simon, 28, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with robbery in connection to the scooter theft that occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Metro platform near the Welcome Center Garage. Police say they were also able to connect Simon to a second robbery where a scooter was stolen at the Welcome Center Parking Garage on Wednesday, Feb. 5. He was charged Friday with the second count of robbery. Simon remains in custody. Along with the robberies, the University of Houston Police Department says they are continuing to pursue leads in a robbery case where a cell phone was stolen at a campus bus stop last week. They also continue to pursue leads regarding Eric Brown, the suspect in a sexual assault that took place in the Welcome Center Parking Garage last Friday. Harris County District Attorney says communication breakdown led to release of UH sex assault suspect UHPD has more than doubled the number of security personnel in a very short period. Plans are underway to further expand the police force, with additional details to be announced soon.New security staff are patrolling campus grounds and buildings 24/7, with a particular focus on parking lots and high-traffic areas. These personnel are accessible to provide immediate support when needed.We best serve and protect our communities by holding offenders accountable, ensuring that all crimes are thoroughly investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We are committed to continuing to strengthen our coordination with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies to enhance our collective response to criminal activity on our campus. “Our efforts will continue to be focused on providing a safe learning and working environment for our entire community. Please stay vigilant, report any suspicious activity to UHPD at (713) 743-3333, and utilize





