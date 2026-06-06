University of Florida Considering DEI Enthusiast as Next President

The University of Florida is considering Stuart R. Bell, a former president of the University of Alabama, as its next president. Bell, who implemented DEI policies at Alabama, has faced criticism for his actions, including renaming campus buildings to honor blacks and creating a 'Safe to Pee' initiative to allow biological men to use campus ladies' rooms. Bell's appointment would continue the university's focus on DEI, which has been criticized by some for alleged discriminatory conduct.

Stuart R. Bell , a former president of the University of Alabama, has been recommended as the sole candidate to be the University of Florida's next president.

Bell, who implemented DEI policies at Alabama, has faced criticism for his actions, including renaming campus buildings to honor blacks and creating a 'Safe to Pee' initiative to allow biological men to use campus ladies' rooms. Bell's tenure at Alabama resulted in a decline in the number of white students and an increase in the number of black and Hispanic students. Bell's appointment would continue the university's focus on DEI, which has been criticized by some for alleged discriminatory conduct





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

University Of Florida Stuart R. Bell University Of Alabama Diversity Equity And Inclusion Safe To Pee Initiative Biological Men Campus Ladies' Rooms Criticism Alleged Discriminatory Conduct State Constitutional Language Board Of Trustees Board Of Governors Intercultural Diversity Center Intercultural Center Academic Achievements Experience At A Flagship State University State-Level Republican Donor Republican Iranian Immigrant Civil Rights Civil Rights Violations Institutional Neutrality Campus Free Speech Payoff Interim President Sen. Rick Scott Harmeet Dhillon Alan Levine

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Blue Bell revives patriotic flavor to celebrate America’s 250th birthdayBlue Bell is bringing back a patriotic favorite to celebrate the 250th birthday of America.

Read more »

Princess of Wales Shares Emotional Moment with Cancer Patient Bell Ringing CeremonyKate Middleton visited the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester to highlight holistic cancer care. She comforted patient Claire Lorente during her final treatment bell ringing, sharing an emotional embrace as the mother of two marked the end of her breast cancer journey. The Princess, who herself is in remission, emphasized the importance of support for both patients and families.

Read more »

ASU DEI investigation: University denies allegations amid federal probeThe U.S. Justice Department is investigating alleged DEI practices at Arizona State University, prompting denials from school officials and mixed reactions from students.

Read more »

Live Updates: Mississippi State University VS The University of Georgia, Game One Of Super Regionals.Follow along for game one of the Athens Super Regional, SEC edition. The Dawgs of Georgia play host to the Bulldogs of Mississippi State. An SEC classic is boun

Read more »