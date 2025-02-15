University of Denver Pioneers Hockey Team Finds Traction Early in Season

The University of Denver Pioneers hockey team is showing early signs of dominance this season. With a focus on 'team over everything' and a relentless pursuit of excellence, the defending national champions are poised for another deep run in the NCAA tournament. The article highlights the team's strong start, their commitment to discipline and detail, and the unwavering support of their passionate fan base.

There are 64 Division I hockey schools. There is a place for just about anyone. But DU is not for everyone. The Pioneers are the defending national champions. Their alumni speckle NHL rosters. But this place is different. Players refer to the guiding compass as “team over everything.”\\u0026ldquo;I love getting everyone\u2019s best game, love being not liked because we win a lot,\u0026rdquo; said coach David Carle. \u0026ldquo;There is a pressure, a burden of responsibility.

We walk through these halls and it reminds us all that it deserves our best.\u0026rdquo; For those who figured they had a few more weeks before the appearance of Carle\u2019s glare, Jack Devine\u2019s fist-pumping goals and Matt Davis standing on his mask, consider this a warning: The Pios are finding their traction a little early. It is only mid-February, but this group is starting to get it, beginning to coalesce like so many teams before them who had a delicious habit of playing their best when it matters most. The players are stressing words like discipline and details, and becoming increasingly irritated by interlopers mentioning the phrase complacency. Friday night, the DU series against rival North Dakota opened with humor and urgency. Piercing the silence before the national anthem, a voice from the student section informed North Dakota goalie T.J. Semptimphelter that he was, um, not handsome. Then, the Pios peppered him like he was their favorite pasta dish. Sixteen first-period shots vs. the Fighting Hawks is an anomaly. But it provided a peek inside the minds of DU\u2019s players. They recognize the importance of Magness Arena, where they entered Saturday with 14 consecutive sellouts. They are the NCAA\u2019s highest-scoring team. It\u2019s time to go on a run. Give the people what they want. \\u0026ldquo;There\u2019s nothing like playing at home,\u0026rdquo; said junior forward Aidan Thompson, a Fort Collins forward who is part of the in-state talent that has become common at DU over the last decade. \u0026ldquo;I grew up going to games here. There is nowhere else I would rather be.\u0026rdquo; The Pios are ranked sixth in the nation, a reflection of their talent and inconsistency. One night, their penalty-killing unit is a vise. The next, the grip loosens. Then they dominate 5-on-5s and get sloppy on the power play. That is what made Friday significant. They were relentless in every way in a 4-0 shutout, their first since Nov. 1. It was the manifestation of a message. Being great is about being good every day. The aggregate becomes the identity. Plastered along the walls of the Miller Hockey Complex leading into the locker room are pictures of joyous players in crimson and gold. This is by design. \u0026ldquo;They are not all angels in there. The majority of the time, they make the right choices. We are human. Our staff, myself, we all screw up sometimes. We are open about that, too. But, if you are two feet in, the future will take care of itself,\u0026rdquo; Carle said. \u0026ldquo;We have a track record and history of these things kind of happening now. If the first thing out of your mouth is, ‘I just want to go to the place that is going to best prepare me for the NHL,’ well, we think that winning is a big part of getting there.\u0026rdquo; DU demands excellence. Yet some opponents and their fans view the Pios as Duke basketball on ice — villains, elitists. So when students change the words to John Denver\u2019s \u201cTake Me Home, Country Roads\u201d — cleverly swapping out West Virginia for Colorado during the in-game singalong — critics suggest the lyrics should include \u0026ldquo;countryThose folks have not watched this hockey team. They are not white-collar. They are physical, rugged, tough, light on excuses, heavy on effort. The Pios\u2019 first score Friday ricocheted off the boards, and a hustling Kieran Cebrian, taking a break from irritating defensemen in front of the net, clicked it in.Denver\u2019s Hagen Burrows (13), Connor Caponi (22) and Tory Pitner (2) keep North Dakota\u2019s Dane Montgomery (5) out of the crease after the whistle during the first period at Magness Arena on Friday. (Rebecca Slezak/Special to The Denver Post). Defenseman Zeev Buium absorbed a clean hit into the boards and shook it off like a kid playing tackle football in the street. He did not miss a shift. Big deal? Well, his game gives off Cale Makar vibes, and yet his focus remains on his obligation to teammates, not his future 15-year pro career. \u0026ldquo;You can\u2019t walk into the rink on any day and be selfish or cocky, or the guys will get on you right away,\u0026rdquo; Buium said





