University of Denver Celebrates the Life of Former Chancellor Daniel Ritchie

Thousands gather to honor the legacy of Daniel Ritchie, University of Denver's 16th chancellor (1989-2005), who passed away at the age of 93.

The University of Denver held a celebration of life service for former chancellor Daniel Ritchie on the campus in Denver on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. Ritchie, University of Denver’s 16th chancellor (1989-2005) passed away on Jan. 30 at the age of 93. The memorial service was attended by over a thousand friends, family members, DU employees, athletes and members of the community.

The event featured remarks from friends and family of Ritchie, including DU Chancellor Jeremy Haefner, former Colorado Supreme Court justice Rebecca Love Kourlis, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. Ritchie's legacy was celebrated through anecdotes, personal stories, and tributes from those who knew him best. The service highlighted his commitment to the University of Denver, his passion for education, and his dedication to the Denver community. Photos captured the emotional atmosphere of the service, showcasing the outpouring of love and respect for Ritchie. One image displayed the Denver Pioneers hockey team sitting next to an empty seat adorned with Ritchie's sweater, symbolizing his enduring connection to the university's athletic program. Another photo showed friends and family placing yellow roses next to Ritchie's casket, a poignant gesture that reflected the enduring impact he had on their lives. The service also included a display of Ritchie's personal belongings, including his cowboy boots, chaps, and stirrups, offering a glimpse into his personality and interests beyond his academic achievements.The celebration of life service for Daniel Ritchie was a fitting tribute to a remarkable individual who made a lasting difference in the lives of countless people. His contributions to the University of Denver, the city of Denver, and the state of Colorado will be remembered for generations to come





