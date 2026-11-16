University of British Columbia Researchers Win Best Illusion of the Year Contest

Jacky Yueh and team win $3,000 prize for Optical Illusion of the Year at Neural Correlate Society contest, revealing how visual perception handles speed and causality.

Researchers at the University of British Columbia have won the Best Illusion of the Year Contest with an optical trick that tricks the human brain into seeing different speeds on identical objects. Jacky Yueh, an undergraduate student researcher at the University of British Columbia, co-created the winning entry alongside colleagues to demonstrate how our visual system processes motion and causality.

The winning entry, officially named Optical Illusion of the Year, features two mechanical cogs spinning side by side at identical speeds. When viewers focus on a point on the left-hand gear, the right-hand gear unexpectedly appears to speed up. The illusion becomes significantly stronger when one of the cogs is rotated so that the teeth appear to interlock, creating the false impression that the right cog is spinning even faster than before.

Also read Meghan Markle's online shop sees year-on-year traffic drop at crucial time

Winners Announced By Neural Correlate Society

The baffling illusion was selected as the winner by the Neural Correlate Society, a charity dedicated to promoting research into perception and cognition. The creators received a $3,000 prize for their submission after judges evaluated entries based on counterintuitive quality, sheer beauty, and their contribution to understanding the human mind. Dr. Susana Martinez-Conde, President of the Neural Correlate Society, noted that such illusions reveal the gap between subjective experience and reality.

Visual Field Processing Mechanism

The effect demonstrates a striking difference between how the brain processes information at the center of the visual field versus the periphery. When fixating on one gear, it remains locked in the center of vision where the density of light-sensitive cells is highest, allowing for exquisite detail. In contrast, vision at the periphery is less tuned for detail but excels at processing motion, causing the cog on the edge to appear to spin faster.

Advertisement

Perception Of Mechanical Causality

Jacky Yueh stated that the illusion shows how minds are sensitive to interlocking parts working together, which guides how we navigate the world. When gears appear meshed, the brain perceives them as a working mechanical system rather than independent objects. This suggests that our brains are particularly well-tuned to systems of cause and effect, assuming that one component acts upon another in a continuous chain.

Implications For Brain Function Research

Researchers suggest that visual processing may be smarter than previously thought, extracting principles of causality that serve as building blocks for reasoning. This tuning to causality likely evolved to help humans navigate high-speed environments and understand mechanisms like bike gears or bodily joints. The findings indicate that our minds draw a line between automatic visual processing and complex higher-level thought, with vision handling causal dynamics automatically.