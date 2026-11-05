University of Bern Study Reveals 2,800-Year-Old Cannabis Use in Scythian Tomb

Scientists from the University of Bern discovered cannabis seeds and traces of cannabinoids in human hair from an 8th-century BC Scythian tomb in Tyva, proving early intoxication use.

Scientists from the University of Bern have confirmed that humans have been using cannabis for intoxicating purposes for at least 2,800 years. The research team discovered cannabis seeds and biological traces of the drug inside a tomb in Siberia belonging to high-ranking members of the Scythian society. This horse-riding culture inhabited the Eurasian steppe region and left behind significant archaeological evidence of their rituals and daily lives.

Radiocarbon dating of the seeds placed their placement in the grave in the early eighth century BC. The discovery provides direct evidence that challenges previous assumptions about the timeline of human cannabis consumption. While plant parts like flowers and resins rarely survive due to perishability, the durable seeds and human hair preserved in the tomb allowed for precise analysis of ancient drug use.

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Scientific Evidence From Siberian Tomb

The team explored a tomb in the South Siberian Republic of Tyva and found approximately 1,400 cannabis seeds. Six of these seeds were in excellent condition and could be dated back around 2,800 years. Dr Gino Caspari, who led the study published in the journal Science, stated that the seeds demonstrate cannabis played an important role in the rituals surrounding the burial. However, seeds alone cannot prove that the residents consumed the plant.

To confirm consumption, the scientists found traces of cannabis in human hair collected inside the tomb. The hair contained clear signals consistent with cannabinol (CBN). CBN is produced by the oxidation of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the most important intoxicating compound in cannabis. The team also detected weak signals consistent with THC in the samples. These molecular traces in the hair and the cannabis seeds come from the same grave and suggest that cannabis was used for its intoxicating properties.

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Stakeholder Positions And Research Goals

Dr Gino Caspari leads the research team at the University of Bern and has emphasized the significance of the molecular evidence. The scientists note that while cannabis is one of the most commonly used drugs in the world today, exactly when humans started using it has remained unclear. Previous studies showed that cannabis was cultivated in East Asia at least 6,000 years ago, likely initially for its oil-rich seeds. However, direct evidence of its intoxicating use has been lacking until this discovery.

The researchers currently do not know how the drug was consumed or how much of it was taken by the tomb residents. They plan to analyze the seeds further to understand whether they were specifically selected or cultivated for higher levels of active compounds. Dr Caspari stated that the team has already begun sequencing some of the plant samples. DNA preservation is excellent in this case, which will help learn more about the history of the domestication and spread of this crop soon.

Real World Impact And Historical Context

This discovery adds a new dimension to the understanding of ancient rituals and the history of psychoactive plant use. The Scythian society, known for its horse-riding culture on the Eurasian steppe, appears to have integrated cannabis into their burial practices. The presence of the drug in the remains of high-ranking individuals suggests it held significant social or spiritual value within that community. The findings bridge the gap between early cultivation and later intoxication practices.

Cannabis is an illegal Class B drug in the UK, meaning possession could result in a five year prison sentence. Those who supply the drug face up to 14 years in jail. However, the drug is widely used for recreational purposes and can make users feel relaxed and happy. Smoking it can also lead to feelings of panic, anxiety, or paranoia. Scientific studies have shown the drug can alleviate depression, anxiety, and stress, but heavy use may worsen depression in the long term by reducing the brain's ability to let go of bad memories.

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The drug can also contribute to mental health problems among people who already have them, or increase users' risk of psychosis or schizophrenia, according to research. Marijuana can be prescribed for medical uses in more than half of US states, where it is used to combat anxiety, aggression, and sleeping problems. Researchers are also looking into whether it could help people with autism, eczema, or psoriasis. Cannabis oil containing the psychoactive chemical THC, which is illegal in the UK, is claimed to have cancer-fighting properties. One 52 year-old woman from Coventry says she recovered from terminal bowel and stomach cancer by taking the drug.