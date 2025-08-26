University of Arkansas Reports of Active Shooter Prove to Be False

Police responded to reports of an active shooter on the University of Arkansas campus but found no victims or shooter. Following a period of lockdown and evacuation procedures, authorities declared the campus safe and lifted the 'Avoid. Deny. Defend.' protocols.

Police at the University of Arkansas responded to multiple reports of an active shooter on the school's campus in Fayetteville on Monday but stated that they did not locate a shooter or any victims. At 12:43 p.m. local time, the school issued an emergency alert through social media and other channels, warning individuals to avoid the vicinity of Mullins Library due to reports of an active shooter . The school urged everyone to follow the 'Avoid. Deny. Defend.' protocol.

Approximately an hour later, the school sent out an emergency update indicating 'multiple reports' circulating around campus, reiterating the request for students to 'Avoid. Deny. Defend.' At 2:52 p.m. local time, University of Arkansas sports reporter Jackson Fuller reported that police had given the 'all clear' on campus, although Mullins Library remained closed. At 3:01 p.m. local time, the University of Arkansas posted an update on social media, stating that police had not discovered any active threats on campus. 'Avoid, deny, defend protocols have been lifted at this time while police continue to patrol campus, but please be vigilant,' the school announced. Classes were canceled for the remainder of Monday. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed that she was in communication with university administrators and was closely monitoring the situation.This incident follows days after similar 'hoax' active shooter reports at Villanova University and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga caused panic and temporary lockdowns at both campuses as they commenced their fall semesters





