University of Alaska Restores $86 Million in Frozen Federal Grants

The University of Alaska system has secured the return of $86.2 million in previously frozen federal grants, though officials warn that $16.7 million across 32 other awards remains terminated due to shifting federal priorities.

Officials with the University of Alaska confirmed on Friday that the institution has successfully recovered more than $86 million in federal funding that had been frozen or delayed by the Trump administration. Shelby Beck, assistant director of federal relations for the university, reported that the restored funds spanned 29 federal grants totaling exactly $86.2 million. This recovery marks a significant reversal for academic institutions across the state that faced sudden disruptions to their research and operational budgets during the previous fiscal year.

Restored Funding Details and Scope

The University of Alaska system no longer carries any frozen or delayed federal grants, according to the formal report delivered to the board by Beck. The restored allocations were distributed across all three university systems, including the University of Alaska Fairbanks, the University of Alaska Anchorage, and the University of Alaska Southeast. These funds originated from several key U.S. Departments, specifically Homeland Security, Energy, and Agriculture, supporting a wide array of ongoing projects and administrative functions.

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At the University of Alaska Fairbanks, which is widely recognized as a leader in Arctic research, 21 federal grants were restored totaling $43.2 million. A substantial portion of this amount, specifically $13 million through the Department of Agriculture, supports a project designed to strengthen agricultural systems and workforce training. Additionally, the University of Alaska Southeast received three restored federal grants totaling $857,408, which includes $470,000 from the Department of Agriculture for developing educational pathways.

Terminations and Political Support

Despite the successful restoration of the initial batch of funds, the university acknowledged that another 32 federal grants with remaining balances of $16.7 million have been terminated since 2025. Beck stated that while the odds of reversing these terminations are not great, the administration will continue to look for opportunities to restore terminated grants. The terminations affected 16 grants at the University of Alaska Anchorage totaling $3.77 million and 16 grants at the University of Alaska Fairbanks totaling $12.9 million, with no grants terminated at the Southeast campus.

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Beck explicitly credited Alaska's U.S. Republican Senators Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski for helping address numerous administrative delays and challenges. She noted that without their support, the university would be in a very different situation, emphasizing that the senators helped ensure federal grants were released and awarded as Congress intended. The university officials did not directly address the broader Trump administration moves to cut or freeze grants at universities nationwide during the meeting.

Impact on Minority-Serving Institutions

A significant portion of the terminated funding was related to congressionally-allocated funding for minority-serving institutions, part of the Trump administration's initiative to eliminate programs focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Jonathan Taylor, the University of Alaska director of public affairs, explained that the reasons for terminating funding varied by project but were broadly due to a shift in federal priorities. Some grant managers received explicit reasons citing DEI-related concerns, while other funds were reallocated to different strategic goals.

The cuts impacted specific programs at the Bristol Bay campus in Dillingham and at the Community and Technical College in Fairbanks, which focused on career training and workforce development. These terminations also affected student services and support programs for Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian-serving initiatives. The University of Alaska continues to navigate these changes while maintaining its critical role in supporting the U.S. Coast Guard and various academic partners in the region.