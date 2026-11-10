University of Alaska Restores $86.2 Million in Frozen Federal Grants

The University of Alaska system has regained $86.2 million in federal funding after senators Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski intervened to reverse Trump administration freezes on grants.

The University of Alaska system has successfully restored more than $86 million in federal grants that were previously frozen or delayed by the Trump administration. Shelby Beck, assistant director of federal relations for the university, delivered this critical update to the Board of Regents during their quarterly meeting on Friday.

Restoration of Major Funding Streams

Beck formally reported to the board that the University of Alaska no longer holds any frozen or delayed federal grants within its portfolio. The restoration effort covered 29 distinct federal grants, totaling exactly $86.2 million across the institution's various campuses and research divisions. This financial recovery marks a significant turnaround for the university's budget planning and ongoing research initiatives.

Also read FIRST ALERT: Southcentral Alaska prepares for freezing rain danger

The funds were distributed through multiple federal departments, including the U.S. Departments of Homeland Security, Energy, and Agriculture. These grants support a wide array of academic programs, scientific research, and workforce development projects essential to the state's infrastructure and educational goals. The successful reactivation of these funds allows the university to resume operations without further administrative interruptions.

Senate Support Drives Recovery Efforts

University officials acknowledged that the restoration of these specific funds was achieved through direct support from Alaska's Republican U.S. Senators Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski. Beck stated that the senators helped address numerous administrative delays and challenges to ensure federal grants were released as Congress intended. She expressed deep gratitude for their intervention, noting that the university would be in a very different situation without their assistance.

Advertisement

While regents and university officials did not directly comment on the broader Trump administration move to cut or freeze an estimated $177 billion in federal funding to universities nationwide, the role of local political leadership proved decisive. The targeted advocacy by Senators Sullivan and Murkowski focused on reversing specific hold-ups affecting Alaska-based institutions rather than addressing the national policy shift itself.

Breakdown of Restored Grant Values

At the University of Alaska Anchorage, five federal grants were restored with a total value of $42.1 million. A significant portion of this amount, over $40 million, was allocated to the Department of Homeland Security's Arctic Domain Awareness Center. This center conducts vital research and education initiatives that support the U.S. Coast Guard and various academic partners across the United States and Canada.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks saw the restoration of 21 federal grants totaling $43.2 million. Key recoveries included $13 million from the Department of Agriculture for the Diverse Next Gen Food Policy Leaders program, which strengthens agricultural systems and workforce training. Additionally, $9 million was restored for the RISE-UP entrepreneurship program through the Department of Defense.

Advertisement

Further funding at Fairbanks included $9 million for the Galena Alaska Microgrid Riverine Hydrokinetics energy research initiative and $7.5 million for the Northwest Region CORE-CM Project through the Department of Energy. At the University of Alaska Southeast, three grants were restored totaling $857,408, including $470,000 from the Department of Agriculture for geocultural sciences pathways for rural and Alaska Native students.

Terminated Grants and Future Challenges

Despite the substantial recovery, the university reported that 32 other federal grants with remaining balances of $16.7 million have been terminated since 2025. Of these terminations, 16 grants worth $3.77 million were canceled at the University of Alaska Anchorage, and 16 grants worth $12.9 million were canceled at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. No grants were terminated at the University of Alaska Southeast.

A major loss occurred at Fairbanks where $8.8 million in funding through the U.S. Department of Education was terminated. This funding supported minority-serving institutions, including programs for Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian students. The cuts affected career training programs at the Bristol Bay campus in Dillingham and student services in Fairbanks.

Jonathon Taylor, the UA director of public affairs, indicated that the reasons for termination varied by project but were broadly due to a shift in federal priorities. Some grant managers received explicit feedback citing diversity, equity, and inclusion-related reasons, aligning with the administration's goal to eliminate such programs. While odds remain low, the university plans to continue seeking opportunities to restore these terminated grants.