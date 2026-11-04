University of Alaska AI Plan Uses Anthropic Claude Amid Conflict of Interest Claims

Faculty members at the University of Alaska condemn the use of Anthropic's Claude to draft the AI Engaged policy, citing hidden conflicts of interest and lack of transparency ahead of a November 5 vote.

The University of Alaska system is facing intense scrutiny from its tenured faculty over the development of its new artificial intelligence policy. The controversy centers on the document titled AI Engaged, which was commissioned by the Board of Regents in June 2026 and is scheduled for a final vote on November 5. Faculty members Gregory Hartley and Joel Potter have publicly condemned the process, arguing that the initial draft was generated by Anthropic's Claude without proper disclosure or stakeholder consent.

Hidden Use Of AI Generates Policy

Anthropic's Claude generated the initial draft of the strategic document AI Engaged, a fact that was concealed from the university community for months until October 9. The rapid timeline provided insufficient time for faculty to respond to the statement or the method of its creation. The Board of Regents declared its intent for the University of Alaska to embrace artificial intelligence as a strategic enabler of student success, institutional effectiveness, and Alaska's global leadership in arctic and climate science. Critics argue that this approach undermines the principles of transparency the document itself advocates.

Also read Anthropic clamps down on Claude’s AI video game clones

Conflict Of Interest And Bias Concerns

Studies have documented a pro-AI bias in outputs from Claude and other large language models. The use of Claude to generate the initial draft is comparable to Anthropic representatives drafting the plan, creating a clear conflict of interest due to financial incentives. This violates the core principle of AI Engaged, which states that AI deployments must meet clear standards for transparency, explainability, bias mitigation, and the protection of intellectual property. Stakeholders were not informed in advance that their feedback would be used to prompt an AI output, nor was attention given to the problem of bias during the drafting phase.

Hypocrisy In Academic Integrity

Many faculty avoid generative AI in their own teaching and limit student use due to documented impacts on critical thinking, grade inflation, and increased likelihood of cheating. Using AI to draft the University of Alaska plan will be perceived by many students as deeply hypocritical. The AI Engaged document directs an embrace of the technology but makes no mention of the academic integrity crisis and learning loss caused by the use of AI for cheating in classes. This silence ignores recent local reporting that raises these very concerns at University of Alaska institutions.

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Demands For Transparency And Safeguards

Currently, board members and administrative executives in the University of Alaska are not required to disclose financial holdings in education or technology companies. The faculty demand that this must change to ensure that technology companies are not influencing university policy. Private investment in the University of Alaska is welcome, but robust safeguards must be put in place to prevent undue influence from Big Tech. The faculty argue that trusting AI to generate the university's AI plan is the wrong approach and sets a harmful precedent of favoring a chatbot's authority over human wisdom.

Call To Return To Drawing Board

Gregory Hartley and Joel Potter, associate professors at the University of Alaska Anchorage, urge the Board of Regents to abandon the current document and go back to the drawing board. They argue that more members of the UA community should have been directly involved in drafting the AI plan. The importance of faculty participating in shared governance is often misunderstood by board members from the business world, but it is one important tool to protect public higher education from distorting outside financial interests. Artificial intelligence can benefit society, but only if the response considers inherent risks and leaves real humans squarely at the helm.