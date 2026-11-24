Three UA students sue Jalapeños Downtown Cocina + Tequila Bar in Tuscaloosa after an employee allegedly filmed them in the women's restroom.

Three University of Alabama students have filed a civil lawsuit against Jalapeños Downtown Cocina + Tequila Bar, alleging that an employee intentionally filmed them while they were using the women's restroom at the downtown Tuscaloosa location. The legal complaint, filed on behalf of the students by Birmingham attorney Freddy Rubio, centers on an incident that occurred during the night of April 27, 2026. The students claim that the restaurant failed to provide a safe environment, allowing a rogue employee to exploit a private space for illegal surveillance.

Incident Details at Jalapeños

The lawsuit outlines the specific sequence of events that transpired on April 27, 2026, during finals week. According to court records, the three students were dining with friends at Jalapeños Downtown Cocina + Tequila Bar in Temerson Square as a brief respite from their academic examinations. At some point during the meal, all three students proceeded to the women's restroom simultaneously. It was there that one student discovered a mobile telephone positioned beside a potted plant.

Also read ALDOT Suspends Interstate Construction for Thanksgiving to Ease Alabama Traffic

The student reportedly picked up the device and noticed that the recording timer had been active for approximately one and a half hours. Upon realizing the extent of the surveillance, the student immediately deleted the recordings. Rubio stated that all three students had been captured in the footage. The student then composed herself, located the restaurant manager, and reported the discovery of the recording device in the women's restroom.

Restaurant Management Response

Attorney Freddy Rubio described the immediate reaction of the restaurant management as inadequate and suspicious. Instead of launching an internal investigation or securing the evidence, Rubio claimed that the manager immediately requested the return of the phone. When questioned, the manager allegedly volunteered the information that the device belonged to one of the restaurant employees. This admission formed a key part of the plaintiffs' argument that the establishment had knowledge of the employee's actions or negligence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawsuit argues that Jalapeños Downtown Cocina + Tequila Bar should be held liable because the employer either knew or should have known about the employee's propensity for such behavior. Rubio emphasized that the students are seeking to uncover what prior knowledge the management might have had regarding the individual involved. The legal team asserts that hiring an employee with such tendencies constitutes a failure to maintain a safe and private environment for customers.

Criminal Arrests and Legal Proceedings

Following the students' report, the incident was escalated to law enforcement, resulting in a 911 call. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and arrested Isabel Mendoza Perez on three counts of first-degree voyeurism, which is classified as a felony in Alabama. According to Rubio, Perez provided an initial explanation to investigators, claiming that the phone had fallen out of her pocket while she was changing a lightbulb.

However, the investigation took a darker turn when detectives examined the contents of the device. Rubio stated that the detective informed the victims that investigators had discovered nude photos of other women within the video files. This revelation significantly intensified the severity of the allegations against Perez. Currently, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office reports that Isabel Mendoza Perez is in the custody of Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE). The criminal case proceeds independently from the civil lawsuit filed by the University of Alabama students.

Restaurant Statement and Student Compensation

Tripp Umbach, the attorney representing Jalapeños Downtown Cocina + Tequila Bar, issued a public statement addressing the allegations. Umbach stated that the restaurant takes the matter very seriously and confirmed that the individual involved was terminated on the night of the incident. He emphasized that the employee has not worked at the restaurant since April 27, 2026, and described the actions as unacceptable and contrary to the company's standards. Umbach credited the students for their vigilance, noting that their quick actions prevented the videos from being viewed by others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The three students, represented by Freddy Rubio, are demanding a jury trial and are seeking monetary compensation for the violation of their privacy. Rubio confirmed that the students are doing okay emotionally and are proceeding with the legal action to ensure accountability. The lawsuit seeks to establish liability for the restaurant entity, highlighting the need for employers to rigorously vet staff and secure private areas against such intrusions. The case underscores the legal responsibilities of hospitality venues in maintaining the safety and trust of their patrons.