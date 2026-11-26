The University of Alabama's Million Dollar Band returns to Tuscaloosa for the Iron Bowl after Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade postpones its route to Saturday due to severe storm threats in New York City.

Members of the University of Alabama's Million Dollar Band are returning to Tuscaloosa without performing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade after New York City officials postponed the event. The decision to delay the parade until Saturday was driven by forecasted heavy rain and strong winds that threatened the safety of performers and spectators alike. This scheduling conflict forces the band to abandon their planned route to attend Alabama's home football game against Auburn on Thanksgiving Day.

Weather Forces Parade Postponement

New York City organizers officially postponed the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade until Saturday to ensure public safety amidst worsening weather conditions. The severe storm forecast required organizers to inflate and deflate the massive character balloons, a process that occurred on Wednesday night with plans to reinflate them Friday afternoon. This sudden change in schedule directly impacted thousands of performers who had prepared extensively for the November event.

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Million Dollar Band Prioritizes Iron Bowl

The University of Alabama's Million Dollar Band made the difficult decision to leave New York City immediately rather than stay for the rescheduled Saturday event. A social media post from the band confirmed they would return to Tuscaloosa to perform at the Iron Bowl football game against Auburn. The band expressed disappointment at missing the parade but explicitly stated their support for the postponement decision to prioritize safety. This move highlights the dual pressures faced by collegiate athletic groups balancing national appearances with home conference commitments.

Student Reactions to Missed Opportunity

Alex Browder, a University of Alabama freshman and snare drummer who graduated from Buckhorn High School, described feeling caught off guard when the postponement news broke. Despite being prepared to march through adverse weather, Browder noted he was super upset about missing the parade while remaining grateful for the week spent in New York. He expressed hope that he would have another chance to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade during his remaining time with the band. The sudden cancellation disrupted four days of scheduled activities that students had eagerly anticipated.

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Families React to Heartbreaking News

Rina Browder, mother of student Alex Browder, reported that the news was heartbreaking for the families traveling with the ensemble. She stated she could hear the students' reactions when her son relayed the update, noting that students were devastated after investing significant time into preparations. Thousands of dollars were spent on travel and logistics to get the band to New York for this prestigious invitation. The emotional toll on the students and their families reflects the high stakes of this rare national exposure opportunity.

Pre-Parade Performances and Future Plans

Before the cancellation, the University of Alabama's Million Dollar Band enjoyed several high-profile performances in New York City. Students appeared on the Today show and the color guard opened for the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall. Noelle Unruh, an Alabama color guard member and Buckhorn High School graduate, recalled being ecstatic when the band first learned of their selection. The group is expected to return home on Thursday after the whirlwind trip that included both musical achievements and sudden logistical changes.