University Exams Produce a Distinct Chemical Signature in Sewage, Study Suggests

Stress doesn't just live inside your brain.

But just how far do these chemical markers of stress extend? Reading a saliva sample is one thing, but if we zoom out, is it possible to detect biological stress at the population level?

"Wastewater surveillance offers a complementary, non-invasive approach to population health surveillance by quantifying aggregated biological and chemical markers excreted by communities," a team of researchers from the University of Queensland in Australia explains in In the study, the University of Queensland team analyzed wastewater collected from an Australian university campus , comparing sewage collected during the teaching semester with samples from an examination period, and also examining wastewater from a nearby general community.

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Results showed that during exam weeks, levels of two oxidative stress biomarkers – 8-OHG and 8-OHdG – rose higher on the university campus, compared to the non-examination period, although only the increase in 8-OHG was statistically significant when results were compared with levels seen in the general community.

"A clear and temporary spike in oxidative stress levels was observed during the examination period with the expected physiological and psychological burden of academic assessments," "Together, these findings suggest that examination periods represent a robust, population-level stressor that can be objectively detected through wastewater-derived biomarkers. "The findings provide a proof of concept for using wastewater surveillance to monitor stress-related responses in university populations, the researchers say.

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The exam period was also linked to higher levels of antidepressant chemicals in the wastewater, suggesting greater amounts of amitriptyline, citalopram, fluoxetine, and venlafaxine may have been consumed on campus over that time – but only the increase in amitriptyline was found to be statistically significant. Despite the statistical uncertainty, the researchers think the relative increases seen on campus hint at heightened antidepressant use during the exam window.

"The consistent direction of change across multiple antidepressants and metabolites suggests a possible examination-period increase in antidepressant consumption within the university campus, although the evidence remains suggestive rather than conclusive," the team "This pattern is broadly consistent with the well-established association between academic stress and worsening depressive and anxiety symptoms among university students. " Other substances, including ADHD medications, showed no significant exam-related increases, while markers associated with caffeine consumption and artificial sweeteners actually appeared to decline relative to the general community, which might seem a bit surprising during a busy exam period.

Alcohol consumption, less surprisingly, also appeared to be temporarily suppressed during exam time, with wastewater measurements suggesting a rebound after the exams concluded. The researchers acknowledge several limitations with their study, including that the toilets on campus aren't just used by students, with university staff, contractors, and visitors all contributing to the"mass load of target biomarkers".

But they say sewage analysis is an important tool for detecting changes in stress-related biomarkers and substance use among students, giving us an objective tool that can help us monitor fluctuations over short timeframes. ," a foundation for future work to determine whether the magnitude, duration, or recurrence of wastewater-derived biomarker changes has clinically or pathologically meaningful implications, beyond traditional measurement tools. "