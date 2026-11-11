Universities Regulator Warns AI Threatens Degree Integrity With New Fines

The Office for Students issues new guidance threatening fines as AI makes coursework assessments unfit for purpose, urging a return to supervised exams.

The universities regulator has issued stern warnings that artificial intelligence is rendering degree assessments unfit for purpose. The Office for Students stated that the technology poses a generational risk to higher education institutions due to widespread cheating on coursework.

Regulator Threatens Fines For AI Compromised Assessments

The Office for Students published new guidance today that explicitly threatens financial penalties for institutions allowing artificial intelligence to compromise academic assessments. Josh Fleming, director of strategy and delivery at the regulator, emphasized that while the technology offers potential benefits, it requires stricter regulation to prevent systemic failure. He noted that the current state of the system presents a generational risk that threatens to undermine both student learning and the ability of institutions to assess them effectively.

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Fleming called for far greater efforts to tackle these risks, specifically advocating for a significant increase in the use of AI-free assessment methods. The regulator aims to ensure that qualifications remain credible and that students are genuinely demonstrating their knowledge and skills rather than relying on automated tools.

Lecturers Report Assessments Are Unfit For Purpose

Lecturers have joined the regulator in warning that pervasive use of artificial intelligence may render the assessment of students close to impossible in certain academic areas. Researchers compiled their findings by speaking to three hundred students and staff from more than one hundred twenty higher education institutions this year. One lecturer highlighted that academic integrity is now at serious risk, noting that coursework is overwhelmingly written in part or exclusively with the help of AI.

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Another academic observed that presentation slides fare no better under the current conditions. The collective sentiment among faculty members is that many existing assessments are no longer fit for purpose. They argue that the ease of generating high-quality work through AI tools undermines the fundamental value of traditional coursework submissions.

Students Admit To Peer Cheating And Grade Inflation

Students reported to researchers that peers are completing assessments in minutes using artificial intelligence and receiving similar grades to those who complete tasks without such assistance. Many degrees rely heavily on coursework, which creates a vulnerable environment for academic misconduct. One student described the situation as incredibly disconcerting when they plan and write an essay completely by themselves only to receive the exact same grade as someone who used AI to write it.

Another student revealed that peers admit to writing whole essays with ChatGPT and not getting caught. These individuals often receive good grades, which encourages them to repeat the behavior on subsequent assessments. Previous research from the Higher Education Policy Institute found that ninety-four percent of students are now using generative AI in their assessed university work, highlighting the scale of the issue.

Shift Toward Supervised Closed Book Exams

The Office for Students wants to see a greater emphasis on supervised, closed-book exams to restore confidence in academic outcomes. A report compiled in partnership with Advance HE noted that many institutions continue to use unsupervised assessments that can be completed to a high standard using AI tools without substantive engagement from students. The report added that use of AI in unsupervised assessments cannot be reliably detected.

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Consequently, resulting scores are unlikely to demonstrate actual knowledge and skills. This presents a significant risk to the credibility of assessments and the reputation of the sector. Secure assessment methods such as closed-book exams, presentations, and practical or performance-based assessments can instead provide a high degree of confidence in student achievement.

Demand For AI Proof And Academically Rigorous Methods

A Department for Education spokesman stated that universities are already responsible for preventing academic misconduct including the misuse of AI. The regulator will intervene if universities fail to deliver effective and valid assessments that result in credible qualifications. The government expects universities to take this issue seriously and expects the Office for Students to enforce existing standards effectively.

A Universities UK spokesman noted that many institutions have made substantial changes to how they assess students. These changes include more in-person exams, presentations, process-based assessment, and assessments that integrate AI in a controlled way. AI technology continues to evolve rapidly, meaning reviews of how students are assessed cannot be one-off exercises. Assessments must remain academically rigorous, fair, and relevant while also being AI-proof.