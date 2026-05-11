Universities Failing in Moral Duty to Protect Jewish Students from Anti-Semitism

A report compiled by pro-Israel charity StandWithUs UK claims universities have failed to uphold their moral duty to protect Jewish students from anti-Semitism, citing a rise in aggressive anti-Semitism and the marginalisation of Jewish students as a "national crisis". The report also highlights the involvement of academics in spreading anti-Semitism.

Universities are failing in their moral duty as academics "foster, legitimise and actively participate" in the marginalisation of Jewish students, a report claims. It states that "we are witnessing the collapse of the moral compass" within Britain's most prestigious institutions.

And it says Jewish students are being left "without protection" on campuses as aggressive anti-Semitism becomes a "national crisis". The report adds: "If our institutions of higher learning become echo chambers for extremism, they cease to function as centres of excellence. They become factories of radicalisation.





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Politics Universities Academic Anti-Semitism Standwithus UK Anti-Semitism Campus Safety Zarifati

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Universities Failing in Moral Duty to Protect Jewish Students from Anti-SemitismA report compiled by pro-Israel charity StandWithUs UK claims universities have failed to uphold their moral duty to protect Jewish students from anti-Semitism, citing a rise in aggressive anti-Semitism and the marginalisation of Jewish students as a "national crisis". The report also highlights the involvement of academics in spreading anti-Semitism.

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