Students were injured, doxxed, suspended and some tried for misdemeanors for their activism. Their advocacy for Palestinian rights continues.

Universities came down hard on student encampments. Where did that protest energy go? Students were injured, doxxed, suspended and some tried for misdemeanors for their activism.

Their advocacy for Palestinian rights still continues. Yusra Farzan reports. At the time, she was a student at the University of California, Los Angeles and a journalist at the student newspaper, Daily Bruin. Hamilton was tasked with covering the encampment students set up to protest Israel’s war in Gaza when it was attacked by a mob.

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The attackers set off fireworks and used bear spray and mace on student protesters while security hired by UCLA and campus police stood watching. The Los Angeles Police Department and California Highway Patrol were called in, but the violence did not stop. The attackers also assaulted Hamilton, sending her to the ER. She later tweeted that UCLA’s then-Chancellor Gene Block was responsible for the attack; she said Daily Bruin editors asked her to take down the tweet, which she did.

Soon after, Hamilton quit the Daily Bruin and started her own publication, Poppy Press.

“Watching those two nights, I could not stay silent anymore, and I knew that there was also a need for students who were able to write well and express the opinions of our whole movement,” Hamilton, now a law student in San Diego, told LAist. “I had to speak out against the university and their actions. ”found UCLA had a series of “shortcomings, performance failures, systems breakdown, and campus safety issues” that led to that fateful police intervention months prior.

And in the intervening months, the students on the other end of that treatment — like Hamilton — have been injured, doxxed, suspended and some tried for misdemeanors. LAist spoke to a cross section of those students, who nevertheless maintained that while the encampments are gone, the protests and advocacy for Palestinian rights continues in other ways.

In 2024, a wave of activism overtook college campuses in protest of Israel’s war in Gaza, which started after the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas. Students and faculty called on their universities to divest from companies doing business with Israel. They pitched tents, erected barriers around the encampments, flew the Palestinian flag and spent their days with healing circles and teach-ins related to the cause. But soon after, college campuses came down hard on the protesters.

Dozens of people were arrested at the University of Southern California and UC Irvine — and A recent report from the ACLU and Amnesty International USA alleges UCLA was among a handful of universities where administrators came down particularly hard on protesters,on students, faculty and staff who expressed support for Palestinian rights. The universities’ responses “made it easier for the Trump administration to crack down on student activism, causing long-term damage to higher education,” the report’s authors said.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for UCLA told LAist, “UCLA supports the right of students to express their views, including through peaceful protest and advocacy on issues they care deeply about. Our responsibility is to protect free expression while ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for everyone on campus. UCLA’s policies apply equally to all members of our community, regardless of the views they express.

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”The universities and the Trump administration’s actions, the report said, have “profoundly chilled student speech and advocacy, resulting in a steep decline in protests and a less visible protest movement on campuses across the country. ” Students from MIT, Harvard University and others rally at a protest encampment at MIT's Kresge Lawn in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Uma Jayakumar, a professor of higher education and policy at the University of California, Riverside, said that while the report can quantify a decline in protests, what it doesn’t capture is how movements go underground, as students build community with like-minded people.

“That work that was initiated doesn't go away because the encampments were shut down. It has a life of its own, and it continues,” Jayakumar said.

“The people that choose to be a part of that space are having a liberatory experience within a largely oppressive institutional space, and spaces coexist,” Jayakumar said. For Raeva Mv, a current student at UCLA who was involved in the encampment protest, the work has not stopped. Students are frightened to protest, she said, but the activism has taken another form.

It is not just “big explosions of energy and of pressure that happen in things like a rally or an encampment or a funeral march, like the ones that we've done at UCLA,” she said. Instead, she said, students are building a strategic movement, bringing in people who watched the encampments in 2024 and realized there was “something wrong” in the university’s response, people who watched videos out of Gaza and wanted to do more.

That work has looked like documentary screenings and bringing people who volunteered in Gaza to speak at events.

“We have seen absolutely no deviation or bend from the university in the favor of the Palestinian people because it's so deeply entrenched with Zionism. What we have seen change is in student opinion,” Mv said. Mv has one quarter left at UCLA. She has spent most of her time at the university with a hold on her student account because of pending student code of conduct charges; she was also banned from campus.

All that time she couldn’t be in classrooms, she spent organizing around Palestinian rights. The university’s punishments, she said, “emboldened her. ”“We've seen more interest than ever,” she said.

“There are dozens and dozens of people filling our interest forms, talking to us about how they're excited to mobilize and to organize around Palestine. ” Organizing around Palestinian rights has shifted her life trajectory, Mv said. Now she wants to work at a place more clearly aligned with her values.

“The university, by threatening things like my education, threatening things like my career, or threatening things like my physical health and physical safety, it made me realize how fickle those things are and how contingent those things are on enacting violence on other people,” Mv told LAist. Hamilton said her experiences have made her appreciate the value of journalism more.

“There's a lot of news organizations where that doesn't fly, and you're not allowed to do that, and we saw so many reporters getting fired or let go from their papers because they were speaking out against the genocide in Gaza,” Hamilton said. “But that's ultimately not a place that I would want to work anyway. ”For Malik Alrefai, it was a “burning need for justice” that led him to get involved in UC Irvine’s encampment.

When UC Irvine’s encampment went up, Alrefai called his parents in Jordan. They cautioned him not to get involved, not to get into trouble. He listened to them — but not for long.. An Israeli soldier shot his grandmother in the knee, and with no access to hospitals or medical care, she grew up with what he calls a “deformed knee.

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” Those stories are part of who he is. On the day the students were commemorating the Nakba on campus, Alrefai was lifting weights in the gym when a university-wide alert went out about a “violent” protest. ”Given I have read a history book on how violently student movements have been suppressed in the United States … It wasn't difficult to put two and two together and figure out where it would go from there,” Alrefai said.

He said he made peace with his parents “in his head” and headed over to where the encampment was set up.

“There is finally a global conversation that recognized the existence of something named Palestine,” Alrefai noted. He was eventually detained and charged with a misdemeanor. His next trial date is set for January. Alrefai has no regrets about joining the protesters.

Alrefai’s advocacy has not stopped. On his Substack, he writes about the connections between ramped-up immigration raids in the United States and the policing of Palestinians. It’s easy for people to empathize with someone when they are able to make connections to other struggles, he said. ”We were there to be a part of an education that instilled these core values of ethics, of empathy, of excellence,” he said.

“When you really try to internalize those, it was just plain as day that something as significant as ethnic cleansing and genocide is just not something that you can really feel comfortable being silent about. ” He said he’s disillusioned with the institution he once held in so much regard. Mirza was present at the encampment the night the mob attacked it and felt let down by university officials and law enforcement.

When he applied to med school, he said, he grappled with feeling ”thrown under the bus and stigmatized for speaking for a cause that I found very important. ” He wanted to talk about what drives his empathy and compassion but felt institutions didn’t value that. Mirza said he wanted his “convictions and values” to come through in his graduate school application.

He said he tweaked his messaging and “just tried to portray myself in the most honest light and I'm very glad that it worked out and I am where I am. ”“I think that the only thing I would do differently is I would invest a lot more resources in the community around us instead of trying to prove that the university was what we thought it was,” he said.

If anyone understands how student protesters move forward, it is Asaad Traina. Traina, now an internal medicine and addiction medicine physician, was part of the group infamously. Traina and his fellow students were arrested and charged when they disrupted a speech by Michael Oren, then-Israeli ambassador to the United States, to accuse him of war crimes. ”The district attorney, who was Tony Rackauckas at the time, charged all of us with two misdemeanors,” Traina told LAist.

“It completely changed a lot of things about my life, changed the trajectory. ” At the time, Traina was applying to medical school. Of the 16 schools he applied to, he only got into one, despite having a “competitive application. ” Students now have it much harder, he said.

While he had a criminal record, plus the case made national headlines, it was before the era of social media and websites that track protesters, like Canary Mission. Traina said he spoke to some students at Harvard University who had a billboard with their names and faces on it.

“I never had to deal with anything like that, like the very aggressive kind of sinister level of doxxing that they're facing now,” he said. Despite the arrest and charges changing his life, Traina — who has since had his record expunged — says he has no regrets and that he learned a lot from that experience. ”As I get older, I have three kids now, I have a family, I don't wanna be arrested for protests,” Traina said.

“But at the same time, I hope I don't give up that kind of courage and willingness to stand up for what's right, which is why I am very inspired by the students and all of their activism now that I think is having a much bigger impact than we ever imagined possible. ”eliminating a critical $1.7 million from our budget every year going forward. But they couldn’t silence us, and we’re not going anywhere.

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