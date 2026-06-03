Universal Unveils The Odyssey Featurette Highlighting Epic's Scale and Practical Ambition

The Odyssey, a massive epic film directed by Christopher Nolan, is set to be one of the biggest releases of summer 2026. The featurette showcases the cast’s experience working with Nolan and teases the spectacle driving the film. Nolan’s realism-first approach gives The Odyssey a grounded feel, even as it adapts Homer’s mythic tale.

Universal has unveiled a new The Odyssey behind-the-scenes featurette spotlighting the film’s scale and practical ambition. The Odyssey is shaping up as one of summer 2026’s biggest releases, with Christopher Nolan aiming for a massive epic.

The featurette highlights the cast’s experience working with Nolan and teases the spectacle driving The Odyssey. Christopher Nolan’s realism-first approach gives The Odyssey a grounded feel, even as it adapts Homer’s mythic tale. The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX® film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX® film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026





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The Odyssey Christopher Nolan Epic Film IMAX® Film Technology Grounded Feel Realistic Approach

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