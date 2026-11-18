The 2026 winter holiday season at Universal Studios Hollywood begins Nov 21 through Jan 3, featuring Merry Minions, Grinchmas, and Hogwarts castle lights.

The 2026 winter holiday season officially commences on Saturday, Nov. 21 at Universal Studios Hollywood, running through Jan. 3 with a festive lineup of themed experiences, light projection shows, and seasonal menu items. This year marks the first time the beloved comedic supervillain henchmen from the Despicable Me franchise will celebrate the holidays in their dedicated land, inviting guests to keep the Merry Minions off Santa's Naughty List through character meet-and-greets and festive decorations. The park-wide celebration transforms key areas including Minion Land, Super Nintendo World, and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter into immersive winter wonderlands complete with large-scale holiday trees and live musical performances.

Merry Minions and Super Nintendo World Festivities

The colorful holiday overlay in Super Nintendo World features a Super Star-topped Christmas tree alongside life-sized snowmen crafted in the likenesses of Mario and Luigi. Guests can enjoy seasonal menu items at the Toadstool Cafe while exploring the themed decorations that blend the iconic video game characters with traditional winter aesthetics. In Minion Land, the festive overlay includes holiday decor throughout the area and special seasonal offerings at the Minion Cafe, allowing visitors to engage with the characters in a Christmas spirit for the first time in the park.

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Hogwarts Castle Lights and Hogsmeade Village Decor

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter brings Christmas in Hogsmeade Village to life with holiday performances by the Frog Choir and seasonal food available at the Three Broomsticks. The area is adorned with magical garlands, wreaths, and lights, creating an atmospheric setting for visitors to experience the holiday magic. Each night, the park hosts The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle light projection show, a nightly spectacle that illuminates the castle with festive visuals and sound, serving as a central anchor for the winter entertainment schedule at the resort.

Grinchmas Celebrations and Who-Centric Activities

Grinchmas festivities take over Universal Plaza on the upper lot, featuring whimsical Who-centric holiday activities and decor inspired by Dr. Seuss's classic tale. Entertainment includes Cindy-Lou Who reading How the Grinch Stole Christmas, along with meet-and-greet photo opportunities with the Grinch and his dog Max. Visitors can also create their own Grinchmas paper ornaments and send a postcard from the Whoville post office, engaging in interactive experiences that celebrate the holiday season through the lens of the iconic green character.

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CityWalk Entertainment and Holiday Tree Lighting

Universal CityWalk hosts live bands, DJs, and street performers in the 5 Towers area of the outdoor shopping mall, offering entertainment that extends beyond the park gates. The area features a 40-foot-tall Christmas tree boasting 200,000 LED lights, providing a bright and festive gathering spot for guests. Admission to Universal CityWalk is free, making it an accessible destination for visitors to enjoy the live music and holiday atmosphere without requiring a park ticket.

Grinchmas Tree Lighting and Ceremony Details

The topsy-turvy Grinchmas tree with thousands of LED lights will be lit during a nightly ceremony, accompanied by snow soap-flakes falling to enhance the magical ambiance. Universal will deck the halls across the resort, including a 65-foot-tall Grinchmas tree and live music in CityWalk, ensuring a cohesive holiday theme throughout the property. The winter holiday activities are included with the ticket to Universal Studios Hollywood, allowing guests to access the full range of seasonal entertainment with their admission.