A burst pipe flooded Universal Studios Hollywood's lower lot Saturday after a magnitude 5.0 earthquake and aftershocks hit L.A. The park stayed open.

The Southland was hit by a magnitude 5.0 temblor, the strongest earthquake in 12 years, followed by a series of aftershocks. Glass panels shattered at Terminal 7 in Los Angeles International Airport, and a chimney collapsed in Manhattan Beach.

At Universal Studios, a pipe burst at the Revenge of the Mummy ride, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which told KTLA that the flooding started around 1 p.m.“Crews controlled the water pipe and helped clean it up and were contacting a plumber,” L.A. County Fire told the outlet. Videos posted to social media by parkgoers showed water pooling at the amusement park’s Transformers: The Ride — 3D and the Studio Cafe.

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Universal Studios did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment. Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk and writes for the Books desk as well. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, BBC, Vice and Los Angeles Magazine. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter, and served as the digital features editor at Southern California News Group.