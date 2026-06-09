Universal's The Odyssey Popcorn Buckets: Collectibles Over Practicality?

Universal has released two popcorn buckets for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey: an IMAX camera replica and a Trojan Horse. Both are creative but raise questions about the practicality of modern movie-themed popcorn buckets.

Universal has recently unveiled two unique popcorn bucket s tied to the upcoming film The Odyssey directed by Christopher Nolan . The first, inspired by Nolan's praised IMAX Keighley camera, features a viewfinder, lens, and side panel controls.

The second, a Trojan Horse design, allows popcorn to be stored inside the horse, cleverly referencing the Greek epic. While both buckets serve as creative collectibles, they highlight a growing trend in movie-themed merchandise that often prioritizes aesthetics over functionality. Many such buckets are impractical for actually eating popcorn during a film; the Trojan Horse, in particular, makes accessing popcorn cumbersome, while the camera-themed bucket may be uncomfortable to hold.

This suggests a shift where these items are intended more for display than utility. It raises the question of why companies don't focus more on making buckets both thematic and practical. The article also includes various unrelated snippets about other movies and actors, but the core discussion revolves around these popcorn buckets and their implications for movie merchandising.

Ultimately, while the designs are fun and tie into the film's themes, there is room for improvement in balancing creativity with user experience





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Popcorn Bucket The Odyssey Christopher Nolan Universal Collectibles Movie Merchandise Trojan Horse IMAX

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