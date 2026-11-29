Universal's highly rated live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake earns $650 million globally before its scheduled removal from Netflix in the US on December 10, 2025.

Universal's live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon is set to depart from the Netflix streaming catalog in the United States on December 10, 2025. This removal marks the end of a highly successful theatrical and digital run for the film, which distinguished itself as the year's most critically acclaimed remake.

Box Office Success and Critical Acclaim

The live-action film achieved a remarkable $650 million in global theatrical earnings against a reported production budget of just $150 million. This financial performance secured its position as the eighth highest-grossing movie worldwide for 2025, surpassing the ninth-placed film F1 by exactly $2 million. The movie's commercial viability was matched by its critical reception, earning a near-perfect 9/10 score from Collider critic Maggie Lovitt, who labeled the film a breath of fresh air and the gold-star example of how to execute a remake correctly. It also holds a certified fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes with a 97% audience approval rating, making it one of the highest-rated summer blockbusters of the year.

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Context Among 2020s Remake Trends

The success of this Dragon adaptation stands in stark contrast to the mixed results typical of 2020s live-action remakes of beloved animated properties. Recent years have seen a wide variance in quality, ranging from the 2022 Pinocchio disaster and Tim Burton's underwhelming Alice in Wonderland to the brighter successes of Kenneth Branagh's 2015 Cinderella and 2023's The Little Mermaid. In 2025, the remake landscape remained controversial, with projects like Snow White crashing due to significant off-screen issues while Lilo & Stitch managed to earn over $1 billion at the box office. Despite this turbulent environment for remakes, Universal's How to Train Your Dragon emerged as the undisputed champion when combining critical praise, fan appreciation, and box office revenue.

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Streaming Availability and Future Access

While the film will no longer be available on Netflix in the U.S. starting December 10, 2025, its theatrical success suggests strong staying power in the broader entertainment market. The movie's departure from the streaming platform coincides with the end of its initial digital window, a standard phase in the lifecycle of major studio releases. Fans who missed the theatrical run or wish to revisit the characters will need to wait for its next distribution deal or potential physical media release.

Franchise Legacy and Cultural Impact

How to Train Your Dragon's ability to captivate both critics and audiences highlights a shift in how modern remakes can honor source material while appealing to contemporary viewers. The film's ability to maintain high engagement levels throughout its run demonstrates the enduring appeal of its core narrative about dragons and friendship. As it exits Netflix, the movie retains its status as a top-tier entry in Universal's slate of 2025 releases, offering a successful model for future adaptations in an era where audiences are increasingly selective about studio reboots.