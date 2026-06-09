Universal Pictures to Produce High School Comedy I Promise We're Cool with Phil Lord and Chris Miller

Universal Pictures has announced a new high-concept high school comedy with a sci-fi twist titled I Promise We're Cool. The film will be produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, known for Project Hail Mary and the Spider-Verse series, through their company Lord Miller. Writer Charlie Hall and director Max Tzannes, both emerging talents, are attached to the project, which aims to subvert genre expectations while delivering mainstream appeal.

Universal Pictures is set to produce a new feature titled I Promise We're Cool , a high-concept high school comedy with a science-fiction twist. The project represents a significant vote of confidence in the rising comedic voices of writer Charlie Hall and director Max Tzannes , who are early in their feature film careers.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the acclaimed duo behind the blockbuster Project Hail Mary and the Spider-Verse series, will produce the film through their company, Lord Miller. Their involvement reaffirms their commitment to shepherding offbeat, genre-blending material. Hall, known for his acting roles in The Sex Lives of College Girls and Monster: The Ed Gein Story, is also developing a scripted comedy series for Hulu and appears in Apple TV+'s Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed.

Tzannes made his feature debut with the Shakespearean comedy-thriller Et Tu and gained attention for his inventive mockumentary-style follow-up, Found Footage: The Making of the Patterson Project. The pairing underscores Lord and Miller's reputation for subverting established genres, having previously worked on franchises like Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, The Lego Movie, and 21 Jump Street.

While specific plot details remain under wraps, the film is expected to align with Lord and Miller's signature style of blending comedy with unexpected genres. The announcement of I Promise We're Cool arrives as Universal Pictures continues to capitalize on the success of Project Hail Mary, which became one of the biggest blockbusters of 2026. For Lord and Miller, the move solidifies their role as key creative forces in modern comedy, bridging mainstream appeal with innovative storytelling.

Their production company has become a hub for projects that challenge conventional genre boundaries, from animated adventures to live-action comedies. The decision to back Hall and Tzannes highlights the studio's strategy of nurturing fresh talent while maintaining a steady pipeline of commercially viable, yet distinctive, films. This approach has proven successful, as seen with the critical and commercial triumph of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the recent box office dominance of Project Hail Mary.

The new film is likely to be positioned as a summer release, targeting younger audiences with its high school setting and sci-fi elements. Charlie Hall's transition from acting to writing and directing marks a broader trend of multi-hyphenate creators in Hollywood. His work on C-League for Hulu and his ongoing role in White Lotus demonstrate his versatility across both comedic and dramatic formats.

Max Tzannes, though less known, has carved a niche with his meta-cinematic approach, particularly in Found Footage, which satirizes indie filmmaking tropes. Their collaboration on I Promise We're Cool suggests a film that may blend self-aware humor with the classic high school comedy framework, all filtered through a sci-fi lens. Lord and Miller's oversight ensures the project will benefit from their expertise in balancing heartfelt moments with sharp gags.

As Universal seeks to replenish its slate with original properties, I Promise We're Cool stands out as a potential breakout, offering a fresh take on a familiar setting. Keywords: Universal Pictures, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, I Promise We're Cool, Charlie Hall, Max Tzannes, high school comedy, sci-fi twist, Lord Miller, Project Hail Mary, Spider-Verse, genre-blendin





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Universal Pictures Phil Lord Chris Miller I Promise We're Cool Charlie Hall Max Tzannes High School Comedy Sci-Fi Twist Lord Miller Project Hail Mary Spider-Verse Genre-Blending

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