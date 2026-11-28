Universal Pictures and Lily James adapt Lucy Foley's thriller The Hunting Party. James stars and produces this Christie-style mystery featuring a locked-room murder at a remote lodge.

Universal Pictures has officially announced a major new cinematic venture by acquiring the rights to adapt Lucy Foley's bestselling thriller, The Hunting Party. This high-profile project marks a significant collaboration between the studio and Golden Globe-nominated actress Lily James. The star will lead the cast while also serving as a producer through her company, Parodos Productions. This announcement signals a bold step into the mystery genre for both the distributor and the star. It promises a faithful yet cinematic translation of the popular novel for modern audiences.

The film adaptation represents the first time that author Lucy Foley's original literary work is being transformed for the big screen. Although Foley has previously gained widespread recognition for her novels The Paris Apartment and The Guest List, neither of those titles has yet materialized into a finished film project. This new initiative distinguishes itself as a direct adaptation of Foley's earlier 2018 release. It establishes a unique place in her expanding catalog of screen adaptations.

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Lily James joins the project not only as the lead performer but also as an executive producer alongside Molly Sims. Sims will contribute her production expertise through her own company, Something Happy Productions. This multi-layered creative team structure underscores the studio's confidence in the material. The team aims to leverage both the narrative strength of the source text and the proven track records of its attached talent. Their goal is to deliver a compelling thriller that honors the source material.

The narrative centers on a group of friends who originally met while attending Oxford University. These individuals decide to reunite for a winter holiday at a secluded hunting lodge. They seek to reconnect in a picturesque but isolated setting away from the city. The idyllic atmosphere quickly turns sinister when a blizzard strikes the region. This storm effectively traps the group inside. It cuts off any possibility of escape or outside assistance during their stay.

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The tension escalates dramatically when one of the guests is discovered murdered within the confines of the lodge. The scenario presents a classic locked-room mystery. The killer is undeniably one of the people present at the reunion. With the snowstorm isolating them from the world, the friends must navigate suspicion and fear. They attempt to identify the murderer among themselves before further violence occurs. This harrowing whodunnit turns their holiday celebration into a fight for survival.

Lily James takes on the leading role in this adaptation. This marks a distinct shift in her career trajectory toward darker, more suspenseful material. While the specific character she portrays has not been officially disclosed by the studio, her involvement promises to bring depth to the ensemble cast. This project follows her previous acclaimed performances in major productions. It positions her as a versatile leading lady capable of handling intense dramatic and thriller genres.

The production team has emphasized that this film adaptation is entirely separate from the recent NBC series titled The Hunting Party. By clearly distinguishing the cinematic project from other media bearing the same name, Universal Pictures aims to carve out a unique identity. This separation ensures that audiences approach the movie with expectations centered on the novel's specific plot points. It avoids confusion by avoiding unrelated television narratives.

Lucy Foley has established herself as a formidable voice in contemporary mystery fiction. Her reputation is solidified by her work on Agatha Christie's iconic Miss Marple series. Her first entry into that established universe, titled Murder at the Grand Alpine Hotel, was released in September of last year. This connection to one of the most respected names in crime fiction adds an additional layer of prestige. It highlights the quality of her original work, The Hunting Party.

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The upcoming film production enters a phase where major creative positions remain to be filled. The script requires development to move forward effectively. Foley will serve as an executive producer to ensure the adaptation retains the spirit and tone of her original writing. The combination of her literary background, James' acting prowess, and Universal's distribution power creates a strong foundation. This team structure suggests a high-quality production value for the upcoming release.

The immediate future of the project involves hiring directors, writers, and additional cast members. These hires are necessary to flesh out the visual and narrative details of the film. The development of the screenplay will be a critical next step. A skilled writer must translate the atmospheric tension of the book into a compelling script format. Until these roles are finalized, the project remains in its early production stages.

Despite the work ahead, the announcement serves as a major milestone for all parties involved. The backing of a studio like Universal Pictures provides significant momentum. Combined with the star power of Lily James and the critical acclaim surrounding Lucy Foley's books, the project has strong potential. Fans of the mystery genre can anticipate this thriller as a notable addition. It stands out as a major upcoming adaptation in the current cinematic landscape.