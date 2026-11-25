Universal Pictures is adapting the bestselling thriller The Hunting Party. Gala Gordon and Molly Sims produce the film set in the Scottish Highlands, with no screenwriter attached yet.

Universal Pictures has officially moved forward with a film adaptation of the bestselling thriller The Hunting Party. The studio is developing the project based on the novel by author Joanna Foley, which has captivated millions of readers worldwide. This acquisition marks a significant addition to the studio's slate of genre-bending thrillers.

Production Team And Key Executives

Gala Gordon will take on the role of co-producer for the film through her production company, Parodos. She joins forces with Molly Sims, who serves as a producer, and Gaby McCormick, who acts as a co-producer for Something Happy Productions. Joanna Foley will also executive produce the project, ensuring her creative vision remains central to the adaptation. The studio has not yet announced a screenwriter for the script, leaving the writing slot open for future development.

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Plot Summary And Setting Details

The story centers on a group of old friends from Oxford who reunite for a holiday at a remote hunting lodge in the Scottish Highlands. Their getaway takes a deadly turn when a blizzard traps the group inside the property, cutting them off from the outside world. Tensions rise sharply when one of the guests is murdered, plunging the remaining attendees into a state of panic and suspicion. With no escape possible, the survivors must identify the killer among themselves while navigating their complex shared history and personal relationships.

Book Sales And Critical Recognition

The source material has achieved massive commercial success since its release. Joanna Foley originally published The Hunting Party in December 2018, and it quickly rose to become a Sunday Times and New York Times bestseller. The novel has sold over 12 million copies worldwide, establishing Foley as a prominent figure in the commercial thriller genre. The book was also shortlisted for Crime & Thriller Book of the Year at the British Book Awards, highlighting its critical acclaim alongside its popularity.

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Genre Comparisons And Audience Appeal

The film premise shares strong narrative similarities with established classics like Knives Out and Murder on the Orient Express. Both of those popular films featured groups of suspects connected by a murder investigation, creating a cozy yet deadly mystery atmosphere. This setup is designed to appeal directly to fans of whodunit mysteries and ensemble casts. The combination of isolated settings and interpersonal drama offers a fresh take on the classic locked-room murder trope.

Next Steps In The Adaptation Process

Universal Pictures now faces the task of finding the right writer to translate the novel into a screenplay. The production will need to maintain the suspense and character dynamics that made the book a global hit. With high-profile producers attached, the project is expected to attract top-tier talent for the upcoming production phase. The studio will likely announce casting details and a writer once the script development begins in earnest.